Fire breaks out at building with marijuana dispensary
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, February 17, 2018 2:48PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 17, 2018 2:49PM EST
Ottawa Fire responded to a two-alarm blaze near Chinatown this morning at a cannabis dispensary building.
Firefighters say the fire started just after 5:20a.m., with flames visible at the back of a two-storey building at 646 Somerset Street West.
No injuries were reported. Two men have been displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and damages are unknown at this time.