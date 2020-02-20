OTTAWA -- Rideau Transit Maintenance says there was a fire in a switch room at its LRT maintenance facility Thursday morning.

A memo from OC Transpo sent to Ottawa media reads "there was a minor electrical cord smoke fire in a switch room in the maintenance facility at 2:44 a.m."

The memo says there was no equipment damage.

This comes amid word only 11 of 13 trains launched in time for the morning commute.

OC Transpo says RTM is doubtful it will reach 13 today.

RTM insists the fire is not connected with the train shortage. The memo says it's due to "brake faults with a number of trains in the maintenance yard."