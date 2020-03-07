A fire at a Hydro Ottawa substation on Richmond Rd. has shut down power to over 11-thousand customers.

Ottawa Fire says they are currently at the scene of the fire which they say is now under control. No injuries are being reported.

The power outage is affecting residents in the areas of Carling, Richmond, Pinecrest, Ahearn, and Oakley.

Hydro Ottawa says its performing emergency switching to restore as much service as possible.

Reports of a power outage came in as early as 2:30am this morning.

Hydro Ottawa is expecting power to be back on anywhere between 8:30am and 11:30am.