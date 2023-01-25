Fire at ByWard Market parking garage

Fire crews were on the scene of a fire in a ByWard Market parking garaget early Wednesday morning.

The fire at 20 York St., near Sussex Drive, broke out at 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday. Fire officials said a vehicle in the underground parking garage caught fire.

Firefighters at the scene had the fire under control by 7:06, Ottawa Fire Services tweeted.

Crews remained on scene Wednesday morning ventilating the smoke from the underground garage.