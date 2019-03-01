

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





An overnight fire has badly damaged a west-end restaurant.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the Allium Restaurant on Holland Ave around 2:38 a.m. Neibhrours reported hearing "a big bang and seeing flames visible at the rear of the establishment."

Ottawa Fire says all crews were pulled out of the building at one point, and ordered to use “defensive operations” to battle the fire.

There are no injuries. A statement from Ottawa Fire said one woman and one child will be displaced.

