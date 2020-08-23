OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents and visitors have one more week to enjoy a day at the beach or wading pool.

The City of Ottawa's public beaches and wading pools will be closing over the next week, with the final day at the beach set for Aug. 30.

Here's a look at the closing schedule for beaches and wading pools in Ottawa this month.

Beaches

Monday, Aug. 30 is the final day lifeguards will be on duty at Mooney's Bay, Westboro and Petrie Island beaches.

Lifeguards will be on duty daily between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. until Aug. 30. Water quality testing will also stop on Monday, Aug. 30.

Beaches will remain open for the public after Aug. 30, but no lifeguards will be on duty.

Wading pools

The City of Ottawa's 53 wading pools will close for the season on either Monday, Aug. 24 or Friday, Aug. 28.

Visit the City of Ottawa's website for details on hours of operation and the closing date for each pool.