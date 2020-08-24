OTTAWA -- You will need to bring the umbrella with you as you head out the door today.

After a dark and stormy night in Ottawa, there is a chance of rain again today to kick off the final week of August.

Environment Canada reports 8.2 millimetres of rain fell at the Ottawa Airport on Sunday, with more rain falling overnight.

Here is a look at the forecast for the next few days.

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 27C, with the humidex it will feel like 35.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 24C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 21C.

Thursday: Cloudy. High 23C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 24C and a low of 14C.