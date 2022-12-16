Final push to build the Toy Mountain in Ottawa

The Salvation Army is making a last-minute appeal for toys for children ages 8 to 12 and babies, to make sure everyone in Ottawa has a new gift to open on Christmas morning.

It is the final push for the CTV and MOVE 100's Toy Mountain campaign to support the Salvation Army.

"The need is great. We're expecting to serve over 27,000 kids, that's an increase of 5,000 over last year," Salvation Army Ottawa Booth Centre executive director Marc Provost says.

Each year, Toy Mountain and the Salvation Army provide toys to thousands of children, and this year the goal is to leave no child in Ottawa without a gift to open on Dec. 25.

"There's a lot of Ukrainian families, times are tough for everybody," Provost told CTV Morning Live.

"We're hoping to take the pressure off the parents, they have enough to deal with and they should be able to have an OK Christmas."

The Salvation Army is distributing approximately 800 bags of toys per day.

You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at an official Toy Mountain donation bin, or make a cash donation online. The Salvation Army Toy Mountain campaign will be collecting donations until Friday, Dec. 23 online and at the official donation bin locations.

CTV News Ottawa will wrap up the Toy Mountain campaign during CTV News at Five and CTV News at Six on Friday.