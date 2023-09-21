Final few days of summer starts with a chill, but temperatures rise with clear, sunny skies

OTTAWA -

There are still a few more days of summer officially, but it was a chilly start to the day Thursday in Ottawa, with single digit temperatures.

At 7 am, the temperature hovered only around 7 C, but According to Environment Canada, the high will be 22 C. It will be clear skies and very sunny.

Overnight, it will be clear to start but fog patches will develop before morning, the low will be 6 C.

To end the work week the forecast for Friday calls for 23 C and sunny skies.

Saturday’s forecast calls for clouds and a high of 23 C.

Sunday is expected to be a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and a high of 21 C.