Ottawa

    • Final few days of summer starts with a chill, but temperatures rise with clear, sunny skies

    Sunny september day in Ottawa
    OTTAWA -

    There are still a few more days of summer officially, but it was a chilly start to the day Thursday in Ottawa, with single digit temperatures.

    At 7 am, the temperature hovered only around 7 C, but According to Environment Canada, the high will be 22 C. It will be clear skies and very sunny.

    Overnight, it will be clear to start but fog patches will develop before morning, the low will be 6 C.

    To end the work week the forecast for Friday calls for 23 C and sunny skies.

    Saturday’s forecast calls for clouds and a high of 23 C.

    Sunday is expected to be a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and a high of 21 C.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News