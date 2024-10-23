OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Final day with temperatures in the 20s before fall weather returns in Ottawa

    The Rideau Canal in Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) The Rideau Canal in Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa residents will have one more day of temperatures in the 20s, before fall weather returns for the final weekend of October.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 21 C today, the fourth straight October day the temperature will hit 20 C. The record for warmest Oct. 23 in Ottawa is 25 C, set back in 2020.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 10 C and a low of 2 C.

    Tuesday's high of 24.2 C was shy of the record for warmest Oct. 22 of 26.5 C. Monday's high of 24.5 C set a record for warmest Oct. 21 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 24.2 C set in 1938.

    It will be mainly cloudy today with a 40 per cent chance of late afternoon showers. High 21 C.

    Cloudy tonight with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 6 C.

    Thursday will be cloudy. High 10 C.

    The outlook for Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.

    Saturday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 9 C.

