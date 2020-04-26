OTTAWA -- The National Capital Commission will announce Monday morning whether Queen Elizabeth Driveway will remain closed to vehicle traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday is the final day of a nine day pilot project to give residents the “ability to get outdoors and enjoy their neighbourhoods while practising safe physical distancing.”

Queen Elizabeth Driveway has been closed daily to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Laurier Avenue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In a statement on its website, the NCC said “based on the outcomes of this pilot project, including the public’s compliance with the closure protocols around usage, as well as physical distancing directives, a decision to continue or end the road closure will then be made.”

An NCC spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa a decision on whether to extend the pilot project will be announced Monday morning.

The NCC is inviting members of the public to provide feedback on the pilot project to temporarily close Queen Elizabeth Driveway to motor vehicle traffic. You can fill out the survey on the NCC website.