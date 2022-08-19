Final day for candidates to register to run in Ottawa's 2022 municipal election
It is the final day for candidates to register to run for mayor, councillor and school board trustee in the city of Ottawa during this fall's municipal election.
And with candidates registered to run for council in all 24 ridings across the city, it means there will be no acclamations for the four-year term.
Ahead of the 2 p.m. deadline to register to run in the municipal election, the main question is whether long-time Coun. Rick Chiarelli will register to seek re-election in College Ward.
As of Thursday evening, 13 candidates had registered to run for mayor, while 92 people have registered to run for councillor in one of 24 wards across the city.
Candidates registered to run in both Orleans West-Innes and Rideau-Rockcliffe on Thursday, meaning incumbents Laura Dudas and Rawlson King would not be acclaimed as councillors. No candidates had registered to run in the wards until this week.
The last time councillors were acclaimed in Ottawa was 2003.
There will be at least 10 new councillors and a new mayor following the Oct. 24 election. Eight councillors have announced they will not be seeking re-election, while Coun. Catherine McKenney is running for mayor and a new ward is being added. Mayor Jim Watson has decided not to seek re-election.
RICK CHIARELLI
Chiarelli has not registered to seek re-election in College Ward in the 2022 election. The councillor's office said in June that the long-time councillor "expects" to run, but no announcement has been made.
The former Nepean councillor has been a councillor in the city of Ottawa since amalgamation, serving Baseline Ward and College Ward.
During this term of office, Chiarelli was found to have violated the city's Code of Conduct for elected officials following an investigation by the integrity commissioner into alleged inappropriate conduct towards staff members and women applying for jobs in his office.
