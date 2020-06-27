OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says another resident of the Peter D. Clark Long-term Care Centre has died of COVID-19.

In a memo sent Friday evening, General Manager of Community and Social Services Donna Gray said this resident was the last resident who remained positive for the disease.

"Regrettably, today I am also sharing the news that the last resident who was positive for COVID-19 has passed away at the Peter D. Clark centre. Our thoughts and prayers are with the resident’s family on the loss of their loved one," Gray said in the memo.

Gray said, following another round of facility-wide testing, there have been no new infections confirmed at Peter D. Clark in the past week and four more staff cases have been resolved.

There are zero active resident cases remaining at Peter D. Clark, while two staff members remain positive.

Since the outbreak at Peter D. Clark began April 28, eight residents and one staff member have died. It is the deadliest COVID-19 outbreak among the four long-term care homes run by the City of Ottawa. A total of 24 residents and 24 staff have tested positive at Peter D. Clark.

Gray also said the second outbreak at the Garry J. Armstrong home has ended after no new infections were confirmed for 14 days. The outbreak at the City-run home began June 12 after a staff member tested positive. There have been no resident infections at Garry J. Armstrong.