Final bids due to buy the Senators and cleaning up from the ice storm: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week

Final bids are due to buy the Ottawa Senators, the city conducts a one-day blitz to cleanup from April's ice storm and counting down to the unofficial start of summer.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

Deadline for Ottawa Senators bids

The Ottawa Senators will move one step closer to having a new owner this week.

Groups interested in owning the Ottawa Senators must submit their final nonbinding offers to Galatioto Sports Partners on Monday.

In November, the board of directors for Senators Sports and Entertainment announced the process was underway to sell the Senators hockey club, and Galatioto Sports Partners will lead the sale process.

The condition of any sale is that the club remains in Ottawa.

Last week, ESPN reported Ryan Reynolds' bid for the Senators with the Remington Group is not moving forward. Sources told ESPN that Reynolds and the Remington Group requested an exclusive 30-day window to complete a downtown arena deal, but that was denied.

There are six other groups reportedly still interested in buying the club.

Snoop Dogg announced earlier this month he is part of a bid led by Los Angeles-based businessman Neko Sparks. Postmedia reported that The Weeknd is part of a bid by Toronto businessmen Jeffrey and Michael Kimel.

Postmedia reports the bids for the club are expected to range between $800 million and $1 billion.

The Canadian Tire Centre, home rink of the Ottawa Senators, is pictured in Ottawa on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Funeral for OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller

A police funeral will be held at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday for OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller.

The 42-year-old was killed while responding to a call last Thursday morning at a home on Laval Street in Bourget, Ont., east of Ottawa. Two other Ontario Provincial Police officers were injured in the shooting.

Mueller was a 21-year veteran of the force who started his policing career in Ottawa in 2002. In 2006, he was hired as a provincial constable and in 2018, he was promoted to sergeant.

Mueller leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Ontario Provincial Police say details on the police funeral will be announced once they have been finalized.

Alain Bellefeuille, 39, is facing one count of first-degree murder in Mueller's death and two counts of attempted murder. The Bourget resident is scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday in L'Orignal.

The procession escorting the body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller arrives in Rockland, Ont. on Saturday. Police officers, firefighters and members of the public lined the streets in the community east of Ottawa to pay their respects to the fallen officer. (Ontario Provincial Police/Facebook)

One-day ice storm cleanup blitz

The city of Ottawa will hold a one-day, citywide blitz on Tuesday to pickup storm debris, as the cleanup continues following the April 5 ice storm that hit the capital.

As of last Friday, only 39 per cent of roadways have been cleared of debris across the city.

In a memo to Council, Public Works general manager Alain Gonthier says the city is "beginning to see good progress" during this sixth week of the cleanup, but the "progress is slow in some of the heaviest-hit areas and there is still much to do."

On Tuesday, the entire parks team will conduct a citywide blitz of all locations that have not received a single visit during the cleanup efforts.

Once city crews complete the single pass of neighbourhoods for debris, it will be the homeowner's responsibility to remove debris that is "too large" for the leaf and yard waste program, according to the city.

Starting Monday, the city will begin collecting leaf and yard waste separately from the green bin collection, "which will help to clean up smaller debris piles throughout the city."

Workers gather broken branches from a damaged tree in Blackburn Hamlet.(Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa River levels receding

All eyes will be on the Ottawa River this week, as flood waters continue to recede following spring flooding.

Water levels peaked one week ago after several days of heavy rain caused flooding of roads and properties along the river from the Ottawa Valley to the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

"The spring runoff continues to decline in all locations of the watershed. Levels and flows along the main stem of the Ottawa River are expected to continue declining over the coming week," the Ottawa River Regulation Planning board said Saturday.

"For the river reach between Gatineau (Hull Marina) and the Grenville-Hawkesbury area, levels are expected to decline between 40 and 80 cm over the next four days."

The city of Gatineau has reopened all roads to traffic as flood waters recede, allowing all homeowners to return home to assess their properties.

Emergency officials keep an eye on water levels in Gatineau, Que. Rising water levels have flooded several roads in the city. (City of Gatineau/release)

Unofficial start of summer Ottawa

The Victoria Day long weekend is fast approaching, the unofficial kickoff to summer in the national capital region.

Events include the Canadian Tulip Festival at Commissioners Park and the Ottawa Redblacks fan fest on Saturday. The RCMP Musical Ride is hosting its sunset ceremonies from May 19 to 21 at the RCMP stables.

Next weekend is also the opening weekend for boating season on the Rideau Canal.

Tulips are in bloom along the Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

EVENTS IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK

Tuesday

Ottawa's planning and housing committee meeting – 9:30 a.m. at Ottawa City Hall

Wednesday

Crossing Guard Appreciation Day!

Thursday

Ottawa's emergency and protective services committee meeting – 9:30 a.m. at Ottawa City Hall