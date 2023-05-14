Final bids due to buy the Senators and cleaning up from the ice storm: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
Final bids are due to buy the Ottawa Senators, the city conducts a one-day blitz to cleanup from April's ice storm and counting down to the unofficial start of summer.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Deadline for Ottawa Senators bids
The Ottawa Senators will move one step closer to having a new owner this week.
Groups interested in owning the Ottawa Senators must submit their final nonbinding offers to Galatioto Sports Partners on Monday.
In November, the board of directors for Senators Sports and Entertainment announced the process was underway to sell the Senators hockey club, and Galatioto Sports Partners will lead the sale process.
The condition of any sale is that the club remains in Ottawa.
Last week, ESPN reported Ryan Reynolds' bid for the Senators with the Remington Group is not moving forward. Sources told ESPN that Reynolds and the Remington Group requested an exclusive 30-day window to complete a downtown arena deal, but that was denied.
There are six other groups reportedly still interested in buying the club.
Snoop Dogg announced earlier this month he is part of a bid led by Los Angeles-based businessman Neko Sparks. Postmedia reported that The Weeknd is part of a bid by Toronto businessmen Jeffrey and Michael Kimel.
Postmedia reports the bids for the club are expected to range between $800 million and $1 billion.
The Canadian Tire Centre, home rink of the Ottawa Senators, is pictured in Ottawa on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Funeral for OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller
A police funeral will be held at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday for OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller.
The 42-year-old was killed while responding to a call last Thursday morning at a home on Laval Street in Bourget, Ont., east of Ottawa. Two other Ontario Provincial Police officers were injured in the shooting.
Mueller was a 21-year veteran of the force who started his policing career in Ottawa in 2002. In 2006, he was hired as a provincial constable and in 2018, he was promoted to sergeant.
Mueller leaves behind a wife and two young children.
Ontario Provincial Police say details on the police funeral will be announced once they have been finalized.
Alain Bellefeuille, 39, is facing one count of first-degree murder in Mueller's death and two counts of attempted murder. The Bourget resident is scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday in L'Orignal.
The procession escorting the body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller arrives in Rockland, Ont. on Saturday. Police officers, firefighters and members of the public lined the streets in the community east of Ottawa to pay their respects to the fallen officer. (Ontario Provincial Police/Facebook)
One-day ice storm cleanup blitz
The city of Ottawa will hold a one-day, citywide blitz on Tuesday to pickup storm debris, as the cleanup continues following the April 5 ice storm that hit the capital.
As of last Friday, only 39 per cent of roadways have been cleared of debris across the city.
In a memo to Council, Public Works general manager Alain Gonthier says the city is "beginning to see good progress" during this sixth week of the cleanup, but the "progress is slow in some of the heaviest-hit areas and there is still much to do."
On Tuesday, the entire parks team will conduct a citywide blitz of all locations that have not received a single visit during the cleanup efforts.
Once city crews complete the single pass of neighbourhoods for debris, it will be the homeowner's responsibility to remove debris that is "too large" for the leaf and yard waste program, according to the city.
Starting Monday, the city will begin collecting leaf and yard waste separately from the green bin collection, "which will help to clean up smaller debris piles throughout the city."
Workers gather broken branches from a damaged tree in Blackburn Hamlet.(Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa River levels receding
All eyes will be on the Ottawa River this week, as flood waters continue to recede following spring flooding.
Water levels peaked one week ago after several days of heavy rain caused flooding of roads and properties along the river from the Ottawa Valley to the Ottawa-Gatineau area.
"The spring runoff continues to decline in all locations of the watershed. Levels and flows along the main stem of the Ottawa River are expected to continue declining over the coming week," the Ottawa River Regulation Planning board said Saturday.
"For the river reach between Gatineau (Hull Marina) and the Grenville-Hawkesbury area, levels are expected to decline between 40 and 80 cm over the next four days."
The city of Gatineau has reopened all roads to traffic as flood waters recede, allowing all homeowners to return home to assess their properties.
Emergency officials keep an eye on water levels in Gatineau, Que. Rising water levels have flooded several roads in the city. (City of Gatineau/release)
Unofficial start of summer Ottawa
The Victoria Day long weekend is fast approaching, the unofficial kickoff to summer in the national capital region.
Events include the Canadian Tulip Festival at Commissioners Park and the Ottawa Redblacks fan fest on Saturday. The RCMP Musical Ride is hosting its sunset ceremonies from May 19 to 21 at the RCMP stables.
Next weekend is also the opening weekend for boating season on the Rideau Canal.
Tulips are in bloom along the Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
EVENTS IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK
Tuesday
Ottawa's planning and housing committee meeting – 9:30 a.m. at Ottawa City Hall
Wednesday
Crossing Guard Appreciation Day!
Thursday
Ottawa's emergency and protective services committee meeting – 9:30 a.m. at Ottawa City Hall
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wagner mercenary boss suggests Russia may have downed its own military aircraft
The head of Russia's feared Wagner private army suggested Sunday that four Russian military aircraft that reportedly crashed in a region that borders Ukraine may have been shot down by Russia's own forces.
How an 'energizer bunny,' cheeseburgers and $14 billion helped Canada woo Volkswagen
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
Federal byelections to be held in Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario next month
Voters will be heading to the polls for federal byelections next month in four electoral districts in Manitoba, Quebec and Ontario.
County of Grande Prairie warns of danger of civilian firefighting after incident that endangered crews
As frustration mounts over the response to wildfires that have forced thousands of Albertans to flee their homes and rural properties, one county is warning its residents against "unsanctioned acts" it says put lives in danger.
Smith says she'll consider changes amid concerns wildfires politicized in election
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith says she will consider making changes amid questions over whether she is politicizing Alberta’s wildfire crisis by using party news conferences to deliver fire updates meant for the broader public.
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Bobi, a Portuguese pooch who was declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February, celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday, according to a news release from Guinness.
Controversy after Quebec teachers replace Mother's Day with celebration of parents
The controversial decision by teachers at a Quebec school to replace Mother's Day events with a celebration of parents has caused ripples all the way to the provincial legislature, but supporters say such moves can benefit children.
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended by the Grizzlies after another social media video in which he appears to be holding a gun, and the NBA is looking into the matter again as well.
Mendicino concedes there could be new 'Chinese police stations' in Canada, insists RCMP will shut them down
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino concedes there may be new so-called 'Chinese police stations' in Canada after saying last month they'd all been shut down, but he insists the RCMP will close any new sites if they do exist.
Atlantic
-
Halifax school support staff sound alarm on low wages as strike continues
CUPE members say school support staff incomes in Halifax are not enough, even with the new deal.
-
Nova Scotia man faces several charges after struggle, standoff with police
RCMP say a 25-year-old man from Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley faces several charges including assault of a police officer following an incident on Friday.
-
LEGO enthusiasts build 10,000-piece replica of Halifax Citadel
Maritime LEGO enthusiasts were busy in Halifax Saturday afternoon, putting the finishing touches on their scale replica of the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site.
Toronto
-
Racist posters with teen girls' phone numbers hung in GTA town as 'act of revenge,' police say
Three teenage boys are facing harassment charges after police say they hung racist flyers with the phone numbers of two young females listed on them around a Greater Toronto Area town in "an act of revenge."
-
Two dead after three-vehicle crash in Peel Region
Police say two people have died after a car crash in Caledon, Ont.
-
Police searching for suspect in daytime sex assault in Toronto's east end
Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the city’s east end on Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Mournful Mother's Day for bereaved families as cemetery labour standoff continues
Bereaved families are calling on Quebec’s premier to get involved in a labour dispute that has kept Canada’s biggest cemetery closed for five months. The wrought-iron gates of Montreal’s Notre-Dames-Des-Neiges cemetery have been shut to the public since mid-January due to a strike by operations and maintenance workers, with the exception of a few days in early spring.
-
Appointment of judges: Jolin-Barrette is ready to change the rules
Embroiled in controversy for days after appointing one of his friends as a judge, Minister of Justice Simon Jolin-Barrette says he is open to changing the rules. In a press scrum Sunday morning at the CAQ convention in Sherbrooke, Jolin-Barrette said that if he had to do it again, he would declare his conflict of interest to the council of ministers, which he did not do when he appointed his friend Charles-Olivier Gosselin as a judge for the Court of Quebec in early May.
-
Quebec pharmacies will stop distributing free COVID-19 tests on Monday, with some exceptions
As of Monday, rapid tests will no longer be available free of charge to the majority of Quebecers. Only those considered vulnerable to complications -- immunosuppressed adults, people over 60, pregnant people and adults living with chronic illness -- and those benefiting from free medication under the public drug insurance plan will have free access to COVID-19 screening tests in pharmacies.
London
-
One dead following car crash, seven others sent to hospital
One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Bruce County Saturday evening.
-
‘Porch Pirate’ arrested, stolen property recovered
An Amazon package delivered to an Owen Sound, Ont. man containing a “uniquely identifiable item” valued at $350 was allegedly stolen by a “porch pirate.”
-
One hurt after motorcycle and car collide
A witness said one person was taken to hospital after a car and a motorcycle collided.
Winnipeg
-
17-year-old arrested in random Weston-area stabbing: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a random stabbing incident early Saturday morning.
-
The new garden at the Manitoba Legislature honouring residential school victims
Work is underway on a new garden at the Manitoba legislature honouring the memory of the thousands children who died attending residential schools across Canada.
-
Voters to choose MPs in four federal byelections across country next month
Voters in four federal ridings will go to the polls next month.
Kitchener
-
Some Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government soon. Here's what to know
A one-time payment could be deposited in your bank account in the coming weeks.
-
Roads reopen following downtown Kitchener crash
Regional police were at the intersection of Cedar Street and Charles Street East in Kitchener on Sunday afternoon investigating what appeared to be a serious crash.
-
One dead following car crash, seven others sent to hospital
One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Bruce County Saturday evening.
Calgary
-
Smith says she'll consider changes amid concerns wildfires politicized in election
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith says she will consider making changes amid questions over whether she is politicizing Alberta’s wildfire crisis by using party news conferences to deliver fire updates meant for the broader public.
-
Beacon of Hope event: saying 'thank-you' to Calgary police for their work
A party took place Saturday to celebrate the Calgary police.
-
Roads around Chinook mall closed for Mother's Day Run
The roads around CF Chinook Centre are closed until noon Sunday due to the annual Sport Chek Mother's Day Run.
Saskatoon
-
Street checks: Saskatoon police say some officers confused about the rules
Saskatoon police use of street checks has fallen sharply since the adoption of a 2019 policy restricting the practice, according to a new board of police commissioners report.
-
Saskatoon police and firefighters aim to recruit women in emergency services
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) have teamed together to get women and girls thinking about careers in emergency services.
-
Saskatoon ambulance totaled after collision with SUV
Two paramedics walked away with minor injuries following a crash involving an ambulance and an SUV on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know on Sunday
Eighty-seven wildfires were burning in Alberta's forests on Sunday morning, according to Alberta Wildfire.
-
Take Back Alberta pushes out one premier, aims to make its voice heard in election
David Parker is a shadowy figure hiding in plain sight in Alberta’s political scene, now roiling in a May 29 election campaign deemed too close to call.
-
Oilers on the brink of elimination heading into Game 6 of series
The Vegas Golden Knights have the Edmonton Oilers on the playoff ropes in their second-round series.
Vancouver
-
Heat wave continues: 17 temperature records broken across B.C.
As the unseasonably warm weather continues to grip British Columbia, 17 temperature records fell across the province on Saturday, as meteorologists had predicted.
-
'They're not these malicious creatures of the night': UBC researchers collect bat data after deadly fungus found
Vancouver's nightlife stretches further than just the Granville strip. Bats are letting loose and can be seen flying across the city's night sky and coexisting with its urban environment.
-
How an 'energizer bunny,' cheeseburgers and $14 billion helped Canada woo Volkswagen
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
Regina
-
'Heavy smoke and fire': House blaze in northwest Regina under investigation
Members of Regina’s Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) worked to get a house fire in the city’s northwest under control Saturday night.
-
'Very beautiful': Residents welcomed to Government House as coronation celebrations continue
Regina residents continue to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, with festivities at Government House.
-
How an 'energizer bunny,' cheeseburgers and $14 billion helped Canada woo Volkswagen
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.