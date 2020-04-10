OTTAWA -- Workers at long-term care homes in Ontario, and across Canada, are facing a grim battle with COVID-19 as they attempt to protect their residents.

"Our job is to fight against the outside," said Donna Duncan, CEO of the Ontario Long-term Care Association, in an interview on CTV News Channel. "This is a tragic situation when we look at who our residents are. They really are the most frail and vulnerable."

Long-term care homes, retirement residences, and nursing homes have been dealing with outbreaks of the deadly virus. In Almonte, Ontario, ten residents of the Almonte Country Haven home have died and 20 more are positive for the virus. The Pinecrest nursing home in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, has seen more than two dozen deaths.

Duncan said the Ontario government has been responding to issues as they arise, to help workers in long-term care homes mitigate the virus if it does enter a home.

"The most recent directive is universal testing for all residents and all staff in long-term care," she said. "In addition, universal masking for all residents, staff, and visitors. The government is committed to making sure we have the supplies."

The Province announced updated testing guidelines Thursday.

New guidelines also state anyone being admitted to a long-term care home needs to be isolated for 14 days, and must complete the isolation even if they have tested negative for COVID-19.

"It's tough. Once it comes in, it's really difficult, but our staff members are professionals and they're doing whatever it takes," Duncan said.

Duncan said any residents who test positive are isolated as best as possible.

"They're isolated, they're cared for, they're given supports to treat their symptoms," she said. "The staff and residents will be masked as well."

Family members of long-term care residents have become worried about their loved ones, as the news of deaths and outbreaks in homes continues. Duncan said long-term care staff are trying to quell the fear.

"Our staff are professionals. The most important thing we can do is keep the outside from coming in, and keep the COVID from coming into our homes."