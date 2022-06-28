Fighter jets to fly over downtown Ottawa twice on Canada Day

The city of Ottawa says residents and visitors to downtown Ottawa can expect two flyovers by Royal Canadian Air Force jets on Canada Day.

Two CF-18 jets will fly over the National War Memorial at 8:10 a.m. and then jets will fly over Parliament Hill between noon and 1 p.m.

Look up to the sky! It’s a bird. It’s a plane. Actually, it’s a whole bunch of planes from @RCAF_ARC!

The Department of National Defence says teams are working to ensure the Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be able to fly for their Canada Day performance in Ottawa. A technical issue discovered earlier this month has grounded the aerial acrobatic team until further notice.

“The Snowbirds and the CAF teams are working hard to get the team back in the air for Canada Day,” DND said Friday.

