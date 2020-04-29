OTTAWA -- OC Transpo says another one of its drivers has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the fifth case of an OC Transpo bus operator testing positive for the virus. A red vest ambassador on the Confederation Line and an OC Transpo special constable have also tested positive.

The driver last worked Wednesday, April 22, and began showing symptoms at the end of their shift, according to a memo from Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi. Their positive test result was confirmed Tuesday. The driver continues to self-isolate at home.

As was the case in previous diagnoses, OC Transpo is releasing a list of routes the driver was on in the 48 hours before they began showing symptoms. They drove on Routes 53 and 57. The key dates are April 20, 21, and 22, though Manconi says the driver was not scheduled to work April 20.

Manconi says OC Transpo is identifying vehicles and facilities that may require extra cleaning over and above OC Transpo's enhanced cleaning process.

Here is the list of affected routes.

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Route 57: Bayshore Station 7:33 a.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 7:51 a.m.

Route 57: Tunney’s Pasture Station 7:53 a.m. to Bayshore Station 8:12 a.m.

Route 57: Bayshore Station 8:18 a.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 8:36 a.m.

Route 57: Tunney’s Pasture Station 8:38 a.m. to Bayshore Station 8:57 a.m.

Route 57: Bayshore Station 9:03 a.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 9:21 a.m.

Route 53: Tunney’s Pasture Station 9:30 a.m. to Caldwell Street & Medford Avenue 9:47 a.m.

Route 53: Caldwell Street & Medford Avenue 9:49 a.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 10:03 a.m.

Route 53: Tunney’s Pasture Station 10:20 a.m. to Caldwell Street & Medford Avenue 10:38 a.m.

Route 53: Caldwell Street & Medford Avenue 10:40 a.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 10:54 a.m.

Route 53: Tunney’s Pasture Station 11:00 a.m. to Caldwell Street & Medford Avenue 11:18 a.m.

Route 53: Caldwell Street & Medford Avenue 11:20 a.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 11:34 a.m.

Route 53: Tunney’s Pasture Station 11:40 a.m. to Caldwell Street & Medford Avenue 11:58 a.m.

Route 53: Caldwell Street & Medford Avenue 12:00 p.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 12:14 p.m.

Route 53: Tunney’s Pasture Station 12:20 p.m. to Caldwell Street & Medford Avenue 12:38 p.m.

Route 53: Caldwell Street & Medford Avenue 12:40 p.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 12:54 p.m.

Route 53: Tunney’s Pasture Station 1:10 p.m. to Caldwell Street & Medford Avenue 1:27 p.m.

Route 53: Caldwell Street & Medford Avenue 1:29 p.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 1:43 p.m.

Route 53: Tunney’s Pasture Station 1:55 p.m. to Caldwell Street & Medford Avenue 2:12 p.m.

Route 53: Caldwell Street & Medford Avenue 2:14 p.m. to Tunney’s station 2:28 p.m.

Route 53: Tunney’s Pasture Station 2:40 p.m. to Caldwell Street & Medford Avenue 2:57 p.m.

Route 53: Caldwell Street & Medford Avenue 2:59 p.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 3:13 p.m.

Route 53: Caldwell Street & Medford Avenue 3:44 p.m. to Tunney’s station 3:58 p.m.

Route 53: Tunney’s Pasture Station 4:10 p.m. to Caldwell Street & Medford Avenue 4:27 p.m.

Route 53: Caldwell Street & Medford Avenue 4:29 p.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 4:43 p.m.

Route 53: Tunney’s Pasture Station 4:55 p.m. to Caldwell Street & Medford Avenue 5:12 p.m.

Route 53: Caldwell Street & Medford Avenue 5:14 p.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 5:28 p.m.

Route 53: Tunney’s Pasture Station 5:40 p.m. to Caldwell Street & Medford Avenue 5:57 p.m.

Route 53: Caldwell Street & Medford Avenue 5:59 p.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 6:13 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22, 2020