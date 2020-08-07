OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

This follows reports of 19 new cases on Thursday and 16 on Wednesday.

Ontario as a whole added 88 new cases in Friday's update. The Peel region reported 15 new cases and Toronto reported 10 new cases. The hard-hit Windsor-Essex region reported four new cases Friday.

Ottawa Public Health will have more local figures at or before 12:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.