Fiery crash closes Highway 401 for hours

A fiery crash early Wednesday morning closed Highway 401 for several hours in Trenton, Ont.

The crash happened between County Road 40 and County Road 33 in Quinte West.

A transport truck heading westbound collided with the barrier and was engulfed in flames, OPP said in a news release. Debris from its cargo covered the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway.

A second crash happened when an eastbound transport truck crashed into the debris.

No one was injured in either crash. Officials from Quinte West fire and Ontario's ministry of transportation also responded to the scene.

The highway reopened around 11:45 a.m.

No charges have been laid and the cause of the crash is under investigation.