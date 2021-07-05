OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says that four more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and six more cases are resolved.

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 has now dropped below 50 for the first time since the start of the first wave in the spring of 2020.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa for a ninth straight day.

To date, Ottawa has seen 27,703 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. A total of 591 residents have died due to COVID-19.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 170 new cases and one more death. Another 233 cases are now considered resolved. Public Health Ontario reported two new cases in Ottawa on Monday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Three new cases were reported across the region outside of Ottawa. Two new cases were reported in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit and one new case was reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit and the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step Two of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 30.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 27 to July 3): 4.2 (down from 4.4)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 28 to July 4): 0.5 per cent (unchanged from previous update)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.88

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of July 5:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 737,853 (+6,118)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 382,903 (+79,960)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 80 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 41 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 976,570

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the lowest it's been since the first wave in 2020.

There are 49 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, down from 51 active cases on Sunday.

OPH reported that six more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 27,063.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting one person in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, down from two on Sunday.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 1

60-69: 0

70-79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,651 (+4)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 393

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 33

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 24

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 56 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,711 (+4)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 87

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: One new case (2,289 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (3,559 total cases)

20-29 years-old: One new case (6,227 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Zero new cases (4,233 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (3,634 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,327 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,959 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,094 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Three new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Social Event - Private: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

No outbreaks in child care and school spaces

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter A-18110 (June 13)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.