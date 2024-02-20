Few flurries, cold temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa Tuesday
It’s a little chili and snowy in Ottawa Tuesday morning, as it feels like -14 with the wind chill.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of -3 C and a few flurries ending this morning, then cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries on Tuesday.
A few clouds are forecasted for tonight with a low of -11 C -- wind chill -8 this evening and -16 overnight.
Temperatures will start to go up on Wednesday and Thursday to reach a high of 5 C on Wednesday and 4 C on Thursday.
Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.
The National Capital Commission opened a portion of the Rideau Canal Skateway between Pretoria and Bank Street Monday at noon.
The NCC says the canal flooded with people shortly after the reopening.
"The ice conditions aren't perfect, but at least it's open," said resident Andre Jakaubow.
The reopeninmg came as Winterlude 2024 wrapped up.
Ottawa Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Tapping underway in anticipation of maple syrup season in eastern Ontario
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As the Ukraine war enters a third year, Putin waits for Western support for Kyiv to wither
When the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, some analysts predicted it might take as few as three days for Russian forces to capture the capital of Kyiv. With the war now entering its third year.
Worried about a cyberattack? Here are tips to help protect your digital assets
While anyone can become a target for nefarious cyberattacks, there are a few steps experts say Canadians can take to protect themselves.
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
Cougar vs. bobcat: Tree-top tussle captured by B.C. photographer
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
A 2,300-kilogram satellite is expected to fall to Earth this week
A European Space Agency satellite is expected to reenter and largely burn up in Earth's atmosphere on Wednesday morning.
Tragic snowmobile crashes in eastern Ontario 'devastating' to community
A tragic snowmobile collision on Saturday claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman and sent a 33-year-old male passenger to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Man who pretended to live in northern Ont. must repay insurance benefits
A southern Ontario man who pretended to live in northern Ontario to get a discount on car insurance must repay benefits he received, an the Ontario Licence Appeal Tribunal has ruled.
Some Canadian renters lament quality of life more than homeowners: StatCan
Renters across the country faced record low vacancy rates and record high rent increases in 2023, but Statistics Canada says Toronto and Vancouver residents who don't own their homes face the greatest financial and mental pressures.
New York-bound flight forced to return to Toronto after cockpit fire
A flight heading from Toronto to New York City earlier this month had to turn around because of a "burnt electrical smell" in the cockpit.
Atlantic
Union, police investigating after a worker died at the Irving Halifax Shipyard Monday
A person has died at the Halifax Irving Shipyard some time on Monday.
4 charged with assaulting elderly man with axe during home invasion
Four people were charged following a home invasion and assault in Moncton, N.B., on Feb. 10.
Surgery saves N.S. bobcat caught in snare
A wildlife rehabilitation centre in Nova Scotia has saved a bobcat that got trapped in a snare last week.
Toronto
What to expect as Ontario MPPs return to Queen’s Park for 2024
The Doug Ford government started rolling out their priorities over the last few weeks. Here’s what we know:
Ontario man devastated after late brother's ashes lost with luggage on Air Canada flight
A trip taken to Jamaica last year by a Brampton, Ont. family to spread the ashes of their late brother took a turn for the worse when their checked luggage, containing the remains, was nowhere to be found upon their arrival.
Toronto's fine-est: Over 1K automated speeding tickets issued to police vehicles in 2-year period
The officers issuing Toronto's speeding tickets are also racking them up as well, as newly obtained data from automated speed and red light cameras shows cops in the city are facing fines for more than 1,000 incidents in a 26-month period.
Montreal
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
Man charged with second-degree murder after woman fatally stabbed near Montreal
A 53-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder on Monday in the stabbing death of his spouse on Montreal's South Shore.
Boy, 13, dies after dog sledding accident in Lanaudiere
Police say a 13-year-old child visiting from France died Monday following a dogsled accident in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, in Quebec's Lanaudière region.
Northern Ontario
These 4 egg brands have been recalled due to salmonella
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
London
Local volleyball team earns gold in international tournament
The Forest City Volleyball Club is celebrating a big win — its Mahogany team won the President’s Day Cup in Detroit on Sunday.
Sarnia man stabbed in back, arrest warrant issued for 18-year-old suspect
A 37-year-old Sarnia man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing early Monday morning.
Winnipeg
'A huge step for the Muslim community': New mosque opens its doors in St. James
A Winnipeg family hopes to bring together the Muslim community with the creation of a new mosque in the St. James neighbourhood.
Louis Riel now recognized as first premier of Manitoba
A portrait of Louis Riel hanging in the provincial legislature now recognizes the Metis leader as Manitoba's first premier.
Manitoba RCMP lay charges in death of baby
The Manitoba RCMP has charged a woman with second-degree murder in the death of a one-year-old boy.
Kitchener
Fatal shooting in Kitchener under investigation by SIU
The province's police watchdog has been called in to investigate a fatal shooting in Kitchener.
'Is there anything we can do about it? No': Waterloo Region restaurants brace for alcohol excise tax
Waterloo Region restaurants are bracing for the highest federal alcohol excise tax in 40 years.
Carjacking in downtown Kitchener under investigation
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle from a driver at knifepoint in downtown Kitchener.
Calgary
Six Alberta communities sign housing deals with federal government
The federal government says it has completed housing agreements with six small and rural communities in Alberta.
Alberta physician found not guilty of sexual assault, contact
A physician who practised in Calgary and Lethbridge has been acquitted on charges connected to a human trafficking investigation.
Calgary woman hopes to return silver 'MOM' pendant to rightful owner
A Calgary woman is hoping to return a meaningful piece of jewelry to its rightful owner.
Saskatoon
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, including 3 children
The tight-knit community of Davidson, Sask. is reeling after a Sunday afternoon house fire took the lives of three boys and their great-grandparents. An RCMP investigation has found the fire was non-suspicious in nature.
Saskatoon residents stage protest against incoming homeless shelter
Residents of Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood took to the streets on Monday to protest a temporary 30-bed emergency shelter scheduled to open in their community.
Sask. city borrowing millions to cover missing donor cash for massive new arena
Saskatchewan’s third-largest city plans to borrow an additional $18 million to cover funding gaps for a major arena and aquatic centre.
Edmonton
'They don’t make boxes big enough for our pizza': Edmonton restaurants supersize menu items
Several Edmonton restaurants are going to extremes with their menu items.
Alberta nurse practitioners waiting on government to move ahead with primary care work
Alberta could be weeks away from striking a deal with nurse practitioners, giving residents more access to primary care options.
Vancouver
Cougar vs. bobcat: Tree-top tussle captured by B.C. photographer
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
Mounties searching for Vancouver man after officer injured in hit and run
Mounties in British Columbia are searching for a 57-year-old Vancouver man after an RCMP officer was injured in a hit-and-run collision over the weekend.
Regina
'Booked out to the end of 2025': Sask. film industry prepares for busy year
Actors and those wanting to learn more about the movie industry packed a Regina theatre to hear about upcoming opportunities.
'Today is a great day': Hundreds of families attend Regina Family Day events
Family Day events in Regina were aptly named – as there was no shortage of moms, dads, brothers and sisters attending gatherings across the city on Monday.