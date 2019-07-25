Fetus found on sidewalk in Little Italy
Ottawa Police are investigating after a fetus was found on the sidewalk in Little Italy Thursday morning.
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 10:32AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 25, 2019 10:36AM EDT
Ottawa Police are investigating after a fetus was found on the sidewalk in Little Italy Thursday morning.
Sources say the fetus was found outside a barber shop on Preston Street near Somerset.
People who live in the area say they heard sirens around 4 a.m.
Police did not confirm the details, but said they’re calling it a “suspicious incident” and are searching for witnesses who may have noticed anything unusual overnight.
Emergency crews remained at the scene late Thursday morning.
More to come.