KINGSTON -- One family in the west-end of Kingston is trying to use their back fence, not as a boundary, but as a billboard of hope to the world.

Brian Mulady and his wife have filled it with signs with words of encouragement and support to neighbours during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This one’s a great one here, we like to for supporting our health care workers,” say Mulady. “It says ‘not all hero’s wear capes but a whole dedicated bunch of them wear scrubs.”

This is “Mr. Mutsy’s Fence of Kindness.”

“We’re supposed to be isolating and keeping to our selves, to us it’s a prime example, there’s lots of ways to reach out, to people to share positivity that we’re all kind of lacking right now,” explains Mulady.

The fence is named after the family St. Bernard therapy dog that roams the backyard. The large, smiley eight-month old puppy often draws in those passing by on their daily walks. In the past, the Mulady’s often had one or two friendly signs up for people to see.

“We quickly noticed that they were actually reading our signs,” says Mulady. “So we’ve turned our fence into a way to communicate with people. Getting them to stop and think.”

After the Mulady’s offered up wood to neighbours to make their own signs, it’s now filled with 40 of them, sharing words of encouragement and support.

And more coming every day.

“I think it’s a really nice way to show how a lot of people are caring about the community,” says 18-year old Tyler Carscassen, who painted one himself.

“I think it’s adorable, I pass it walking my dog every day. That they’re bringing in the community, it’s a great idea,” agrees fellow neighbour Samantha.

Mulady says the signs will be up for as long as they’re needed.

“We’re all keeping our own space right now but that still doesn’t mean we can’t interact, we still can’t share love, joy kindness,” he says.