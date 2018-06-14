

Ottawa Paramedics say a woman and two children were struck by a car Thursday.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. at St. Laurent Boulevard and McArthur Street.

One child, approximately four-years-old. was taken to hospital with serious, but stable injuries. The other, a two year old, is recovering from minor injuries in hospital.

A female in her forties was also treated for a head injury.

All are said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating.