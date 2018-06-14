Female pedestrian, two children, struck by a car Thursday morning.
A female pedestrian and two children were struck by a car Thursday morning (Source: Peter Szperling)
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 11:44AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 14, 2018 11:48AM EDT
Ottawa Paramedics say a woman and two children were struck by a car Thursday.
The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. at St. Laurent Boulevard and McArthur Street.
One child, approximately four-years-old. was taken to hospital with serious, but stable injuries. The other, a two year old, is recovering from minor injuries in hospital.
A female in her forties was also treated for a head injury.
All are said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police are investigating.