

CTV Ottawa





Police say a woman in her early eighties has died after she was hit by a car on Bowesville Rd. Monday night.

Police say the driver of the car collided with the pedestrian but no charges have been laid at this time. It happened at 5:50 p.m. The Collisions Unit of the Ottawa Police continue to investigate .

Bowesville Rd. was closed between Mitch Owens Rd. and Rideau Rd. but has since reopened.

The female pedestrian died at the scene.