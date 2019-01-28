Female pedestrian killed in Tuesday night crash in south Ottawa
One person is dead after a fatal crash on Bowesville Rd. Monday night. (Mike Mersereau/CTV Ottawa, January 28, 2019)
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 11:24PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 29, 2019 8:20AM EST
Police say a woman in her early eighties has died after she was hit by a car on Bowesville Rd. Monday night.
Police say the driver of the car collided with the pedestrian but no charges have been laid at this time. It happened at 5:50 p.m. The Collisions Unit of the Ottawa Police continue to investigate .
Bowesville Rd. was closed between Mitch Owens Rd. and Rideau Rd. but has since reopened.
The female pedestrian died at the scene.