Female passenger killed in fatal crash on Highway 511
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, September 9, 2018 11:03PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 9, 2018 11:07PM EDT
One woman has died after a motorcycle crash west of Ottawa Sunday afternoon.
OPP say the fatal collision occured on Highway 511 north of White Lake Road in Lanark Highlands Township shortly after two o'clock.
The male driver was seriously injured and transported by Air Ambulance to the Ottawa Hospital. The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The highway was closed for several hours while police conducted their investigation.