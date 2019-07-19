

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say a female cyclist in her 30s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle downtown.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Rideau Street and King Edward Avenue.

It comes less than 12 hours after another cyclist was struck by a vehicle in the area of Bank Street and Riverside Drive. In that case the cyclist in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.