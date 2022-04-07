Feds launching post-pandemic 'strategic policy review' of public service

The federal government is launching a "strategic policy review" of the federal public service in a post-pandemic world, looking at everything from federal buildings to working from home.

The 2022 Liberal budget sets a target of $6 billion in savings over the next five years, with $3 billion a year annually by 2026-27.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier will lead the comprehensive review of the public service, focusing on two streams.

The first stream will assess program effectiveness in meeting the government's priorities in strengthening economic growth, inclusiveness and fighting climate change.

The second review will "identify opportunities to save and reallocate resources to adopt government programs and operations" in a new post-pandemic reality, according to the budget.

"Further areas of focus could include real property, travel, and increased digital service delivery, based in part on key lessons taken from how the government adapted during the pandemic, such as through increased virtual or remote work arrangements."

Last month, Fortier gave departments the go-ahead to welcome more employees back to the office after two years of working from home. Departments and agencies were directed to gradually increase building occupancy in each department.

