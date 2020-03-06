OTTAWA -- The Federal Government has chosen a German software corporation to test a replacement for the Phoenix Pay System.

Minister of Digital Government Joyce Murray has announced that “SAP has been selected to work with the government on a pilot to test the real complexities of the government’s HR and pay requirements. “

SAP will work with the government on a pilot to test a potential HR and pay solution against the real complexities of the government’s requirements.

The Phoenix Pay System built by IBM was launched in 2016. Since then, thousands of civil servants have been paid incorrectly by the pay system.

The Federal Government announced plans to replace the Phoenix Pay System in 2018.

In a statement, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat says “public servants, as well as bargaining agents, have been involved throughout the process and the government is committed to continuing to work with them in the next stages of the project. Long-term work to stabilize the Phoenix Pay System will continue with Public Services and Procurement Canada.”

According to its website, SAP stands for “Systems, Applications and Products in Data Processing.” SAP was founded in 1972 in Walldorf, Germany and now has offices around the world.