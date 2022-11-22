Feds announce $90 million for 270 new housing units in Ottawa
The federal government is earmarking more than $90 million to help build more than 270 new housing units in Ottawa, most of them affordable and below-market.
The announcement Tuesday morning includes five projects with a mix of units across the city. It took place at 289 Carling Ave., which is a site being developed by the John Howard Society.
Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, was joined by Ontario Associate Minister of Housing Michael Parsa, Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi and Capital Ward Coun. Shawn Menard to announce the funding, part of the federal government's National Housing Strategy.
"Thanks to today’s announcement, more individuals and families in Ottawa will now have access to deeply affordable homes," Hussen said.
The non-profit John Howard Society is planning to build a six-storey building at 289 Carling Ave. that would include 40 supportive housing units at the site.
The building will also contain “office space, building administration and services such as education and counselling,” according to a document published by the Glebe Annex Community Association in May.
The 40 bachelor units will be meant for individuals who require supportive housing, largely people who are chronically homeless, meaning they’ve been living without stable accommodation for six months or more.
Here are the four other projects receiving federal money:
- 159 Forward Ave., Mechanicsville: Formerly known asthe Forward Family Shelter, this four-storey building will house tenants with varying levels of accessibility and affordability needs across a range of unit sizes from studios to three-bedrooms. Of the building’s 49 units, 30 will be designated as affordable while the other 19 will have rents at or below the average market rent. The project received over $12 million from the federal government.
- 93 Norman St., Little Italy: A nine-storey rental apartment building offering affordable rents, accessible design and sustainable construction. Of the 122 units available, 36 will be able to accommodate women and their children. The government is devoting $48 million to the project.
- 494 Lisgar St., Centretown: Also a John Howard Society project, this 29-unit building will offer supportive housing for women experiencing chronic homelessness with a focus on Indigenous Women. The program will have 24-hour support on-site with gender, trauma, and culturally responsive case management, and community development supports. The project received $14 million in federal funding.
- 3380 Jockvale Rd. Barrhaven: The project will consist of 32 affordable housing units for families in the shelter system. Managed by Ottawa Community Housing, the $5.85 million project will offer two and three-bedroom stacked townhomes, including seven that are accessible.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Ministers were worried for their safety during 'Freedom Convoy' protest, inquiry told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says federal cabinet ministers were worried about their personal safety from the outset of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa because some demonstrators had posted online about targeting their homes.
Russia resumes bomber, submarine patrols near North America: Norad
Russia has started sending long-range bombers back over the Arctic toward North American airspace following a short-lived pause during the early months of its war in Ukraine, according to a senior Canadian military official.
Alta. man to be sentenced for 1st-degree murder in deaths of Hinton woman, toddler
Robert Keith Major will be back in an Alberta courtroom Tuesday morning when a three-day sentencing hearing starts for the convicted double murderer.
One in six women in Canada have had an abortion: survey
Around two in five Canadian women say they know a close friend or family member who has had an abortion, and one in six women report having had an abortion, according to a new survey.
Some adult painkillers can be carefully measured for children's dosage, doctor says
Dr. Marla Shapiro explains some adult medications can be accurately measured to children's dosages to curb fevers while pharmacies wait to receive one million bottles of children's painkillers this week.
We now know what Budweiser will do with the beer it can't sell at the World Cup
Qatar's last-minute decision to ban alcohol at World Cup stadiums has left Budweiser with loads of beer left on its hands. The company has an innovative solution to offload it.
Day 3 at World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina
Day Three at the World Cup is off to a rollicking start as Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest shocks in tournament history by defeating Argentina 2-1.
Veteran shares story of disarming gunman at Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub
When U.S. army veteran Rich Fierro realized a gunman was spraying bullets inside the club where he had gathered with friends and family, instincts from his military training immediately kicked in. First he dove to duck any potential incoming fire, and then he moved to try to disarm the shooter.
Atlantic
-
Federal consumer carbon price to expand to three Atlantic provinces next summer
Three Atlantic provinces will be subject to the federal consumer carbon price next summer, with their residents getting the quarterly rebate cheques meant to prevent households from being worse off financially as a result of the program.
-
Dig Deeper: HRM report recommends sizable tax hike
A new pre-budget report to Halifax Regional Council is recommending an 8 per cent tax hike for both home and business owners in the city, as officials deal with rising costs and falling revenues.
-
'It’s not enough': Front-line workers in Moncton plead with city for shelter
The Greater Moncton area has never had as many people living outside without shelter as it does right now.
Toronto
-
This is how much it costs to rent an apartment in the GTA
Average rents across all units in Toronto have gone up by nearly 27 per cent compared to last year, according to a new rent report.
-
Ontario man claims he had to buy additional options if he wanted new car
A Toronto man said he has been trying to buy a 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid for the past month, but there is such a shortage of cars he could have to wait as long as a year if he orders one.
-
Police search for 2 men after violent kidnapping in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for two suspects in connection with a violent kidnapping and assault near Scarborough Town Center last week.
Montreal
-
City of Westmount hit with cyberattack
The City of Westmount confirmed Monday evening that it was hit with a cyberattack, which has caused a computer outage and disabled the city's email servers.
-
Coroner's inquest into death of Montreal firefighter begins with rescued boater
The coroner's inquest into the death of a Montreal firefighter began Monday morning in Joliette, Que. by hearing from one of the boaters Lacroix was trying to save when he died.
-
Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery workers vote for general strike
Unionized workers at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery have voted in favour of a general unlimited strike. In a news release, the STTCNDDN–CSN union said it adopted the strike mandate with a 71 per cent vote in favour.
Northern Ontario
-
Steelworkers call on province to protect miners from diesel exposure
The Steelworkers union in Sudbury is calling on the Ontario government to change legislation that regulates how much diesel particulate miners can be exposed to underground.
-
Search for unmarked graves at Algoma University moves forward
The search for human remains at a former residential school site in Sault Ste. Marie continues.
-
Invoking Emergencies Act was 'indeed required': Key moments from CSIS' convoy commission testimony
The final week of public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests kicked off on Monday with testimony from a panel of the highest-level security and intelligence officials in the country.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lack of beds forces cancellation of children's surgeries in London
Surgical activity at London's Children's Hospital is being reduced because of a lack of inpatient beds.
-
Three individuals facing 86 charges in stolen property investigation
Three people are facing a combined 86 charges after $240,000 worth of stolen property was recovered during an investigation last month, Lambton County OPP said.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Fugitive Slave Chapel on the move
London’s Fugitive Slave Chapel is on the move. Back in October, the concrete foundation for the structure was poured at Fanshawe Pioneer Village.
Winnipeg
-
'Possible situation' forces closure of Portage la Prairie school on Tuesday
A school in Portage la Prairie is closed on Tuesday morning due to a “possible situation,” according to the Portage la Prairie School Division.
-
Snow clearing policy questioned after recent snowfall
Some Winnipeggers are finding it difficult to get around more than a week after the first major snowfall of the season.
-
Leon Fontaine, leader of Springs Church, passes away
Springs Church leader Pastor Leon Fontaine has died.
Kitchener
-
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
-
Five students displaced by fire in Waterloo, $250K in damage
A fire that caused $250,000 in damage has left five students without a place to stay.
-
Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo among top 10 greenest cities in Canada according to study
Three southwestern Ontario metropolises have cracked the top 10 list of greenest cities in the country, according to a new study.
Calgary
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to deliver televised address during dinner hour
Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to deliver a televised address to Albertans this evening.
-
Alta. man to be sentenced for 1st-degree murder in deaths of Hinton woman, toddler
Robert Keith Major will be back in an Alberta courtroom Tuesday morning when a three-day sentencing hearing starts for the convicted double murderer.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary in fair form this week; flurry risk overnight
Enjoy the five-day forecast; the dip's coming!
Saskatoon
-
Safety rules not followed, Sask. northern airline says
A small airline serving northern Saskatchewan has suspended two pilots pending an investigation into a failure to follow de-icing procedures.
-
COVID-19 levels drop in Saskatoon, according to wastewater data
The signs of COVID-19 have declined in Saskatoon's wastewater, according to the latest data from researchers.
-
Long Sask. wait times create boon for private health providers
A Saskatchewan mother recently had to pay for a healthcare app to see a doctor for her daughter’s infection, and it’s raising concerns about a potentially growing trend of two-tiered healthcare in the province.
Edmonton
-
Alta. man to be sentenced for 1st-degree murder in deaths of Hinton woman, toddler
Robert Keith Major will be back in an Alberta courtroom Tuesday morning when a three-day sentencing hearing starts for the convicted double murderer.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, cloudy and maybe even a shower
Warmer-than-average temperatures continue to be the main weather story this week.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to deliver televised address during dinner hour
Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to deliver a televised address to Albertans this evening.
Vancouver
-
Suspect in Prince Rupert, B.C., shooting dies of self-inflicted injuries: RCMP
RCMP in Prince Rupert, B.C., say a man has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, hours after shooting and killing a woman in the north coast city.
-
‘Come on folks, it’s reconciliation time’: B.C. scientist behind new data on contaminated fish habitat
A combination of rewilding and reconciliation could help B.C. protect its fish and fish habitats while improving the province’s response to climate change, according to one scientist.
-
1 man in hospital after shooting in Burnaby
A man is in hospital and an investigation is underway after a shooting in Burnaby.
Regina
-
Poor conditions could be contributing factor to vacancy rate of government-owned housing
The condition of government-owned housing was debated in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Monday.
-
#JustCurious: Can you turn right on double red lights?
You’re driving northbound on College Avenue when you come to a red light at Arcola Avenue. It’s a double right hand turn at that intersection.
-
Yorkton man $100K richer thanks to lottery win
A Yorkton, Sask. man is $100,000 richer thanks to the Extra he added to his Lotto Max ticket for the Oct. 21 draw.