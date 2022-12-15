Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week

Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.

Employees in the core public service across all departments must begin phasing in a return-to-office plan in mid-January, working in the office two or three days per week, or 40 to 60 per cent of their regular schedule.

"In-person work better supports collaboration, team spirit, innovation and a culture of belonging," Fortier told reporters at a news conference. "We're not going to back to the way things used to be. We're reimagining our workplace."

The plan will be fully implemented by the end of March 2023, Fortier said, and be overseen by the government's chief human resources officer.

Many public servants began working from home full-time when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since earlier this year, government departments have been making their own decisions about remote and hybrid work, with several opting for a remote work model.

Fortier said on Thursday that the government needs consistency across all departments.

"After six months, we realized that there was inconsistencies in the system, for example, fairness and equity," Fortier said. "We need consistency in how hybrid work is applied across the federal government. … We need to have a common approach."

Union demands government halt 'punitive' plan

Public sector unions have strongly opposed a mandated return to the office for federal bureaucrats, saying their members have been working from home effectively for two and a half years. They immediately panned the plan on Thursday. The Public Service Alliance of Canada said on Twitter the move "flies in the face of workers' rights and their proven record serving communities remotely--for YEARS." "Our position on remote work for federal public service workers remains the same: it's an issue for the bargaining table," said the union, which represents nearly 230,000 workers. The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada is accusing the federal government of choosing to "bulldoze through a bad plan that sets themselves up for an unnecessary fight." "For over 2 years we've been saying that any return to office plan must have purpose, and prioritize employee productive as well as their health and safety," PIPSC President Jennifer Carr said in a statement. "This plan has none of that: it's poorly thought out, punitive and makes no sense whatsoever – and we're not going to compromise on health and safety." PIPSIC, which represents 70,000 scientists and professionals in the federal and some provincial governments, says telework is on the table in new contract negotiations with Treasury Board. "This doesn’t set the stage for good faith negotiations with the employer. With the holidays around the corner, the timing of this announcement also adds insult to injury," PIPSC said. Fortier told reporters that "location of work is the right of the employer." 'Very limited' exceptions A backgrounder document from Treasury Board says exceptions "may be warraned in a very limited set of circumstances" and must be approved by management. Those possible exceptions include: Employees hired to work remotely before March 16, 2020

Indigenous public servants

Exemptions on a case-by-case basis such as illness, short-term operational requirements or other extenuating circumstances

If there's a relevant business case for the employee to work remotely

Employees who are working remotely 125 kilometres or more from their designated worksite

A business model was previously established and not influenced by the remote-by-default COVID-19 arrangement Employees who are unable to work onsite can request accomodation on a case-by-case basis through their department, the backgrounder says.

