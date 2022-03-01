Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to visit Ottawa and Toronto

Police are searching for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching his release conditions.

Mark Belanger, 51, is serving a four-year, nine-month sentence for aggravated assault. He is known to frequent the Ottawa and Toronto areas.

He is described as Indigenous, six feet tall and 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact OPP at 1-866-870-7673.