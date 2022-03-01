Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to visit Ottawa and Toronto
Police are searching for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching his release conditions.
Mark Belanger, 51, is serving a four-year, nine-month sentence for aggravated assault. He is known to frequent the Ottawa and Toronto areas.
He is described as Indigenous, six feet tall and 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact OPP at 1-866-870-7673.
Live updates: Kyiv TV tower hit, Ukraine's parliament says
The TV tower in Ukraine’s capital has been hit, according to the country's parliament, which posted a photo of clouds of smoke around it.
Russian companies sanctioned by Canada include big banks and a diamond mining giant
CTVNews.ca analyzed the financial data of the 32 Russian corporations facing sanctions from Canada after Russia invaded Ukraine, and found that more than half include some of the country's biggest banks.
'You know that you might die': Ontario soccer player joins Ukraine military to fight against Russia
Guelph, Ont., soccer player Svyatik Artemenko has traded in his cleats for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military to fight in the war against Russia.
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
Nova Scotia mass shooting probe focuses on police actions in Portapique
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting is continuing today, with evidence expected to detail how police first responded to the killings in Portapique, N.S.
Putin stripped of black belt over Ukraine invasion
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been stripped of his honorary taekwondo black belt over his country's invasion of Ukraine, a personal rebuke heaped on top of international economic and sporting sanctions.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine less effective in children aged 5 to 11: study
Two doses of the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine was protective against severe disease in children aged five to 11 during the recent Omicron variant surge, but quickly lost most of its ability to prevent infection in the age group, according to a study by New York State researchers.
Novavax and Medicago: How are their COVID-19 vaccines different from all the others?
With Health Canada's recent authorization of both the Novavax and Medicago COVID-19 vaccines for adults, experts are calling this 'good news' for Canadians seeking an alternative option to existing vaccines.
N.S. reports 7 more COVID-19 related deaths, including man in his 30s
Nova Scotia health officials reported seven more COVID-19 related deaths Monday, with the youngest involving a man in his 30s in the Central Zone.
N.B. reports 3 deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, jump in hospitalizations
Health officials in New Brunswick reported three news deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
Most GTA transit users except TTC riders will no longer pay double fare to connect to GO Transit
With the exception of TTC riders, it will soon be free for GO Transit customers in many parts of the GTHA to connect to local transit as part of a new program announced by the provincial government on Tuesday.
Quebec diner drops poutine from the menu - the word, not the dish - to denounce Putin
The diner Le Roy Jucep, in the small Quebec city of Drummondville, announced on Facebook on Friday that it was calling itself 'the inventor of the fries-cheese-gravy.'
Quebec deer overpopulation means tough choices
White-tailed deer have flourished in Quebec in recent years, leaving governments and biologists struggling to find ways to control their numbers amid vocal opposition to mass culls.
More than half of Canadians can't keep up with cost of living: survey
As inflation continues to rise, more than half of Canadians say they can’t keep up with the cost of living, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute.
Two pedestrians seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mitchell, Ont.
Provincial police say two pedestrians suffered serious injuries following a collision in Mitchell, Ont. last week.
Water main break causing traffic delays on Pembina Highway
Morning commuters should expect delays on the Pembina Highway on Tuesday due to a water main break.
Vaccine requirement now lifted for most Manitoba businesses
Manitobans are no longer required to show proof of vaccination at many businesses around the province.
13-year-old accused of robbing Waterloo restaurant with BB gun
A 13-year-old boy is facing charges after a Waterloo restaurant was robbed Sunday night.
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in city's northeast
One person was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition after being struck by a car Monday night.
Why a Saskatoon woman decided to remain in Kyiv as Russian forces lay siege
A Saskatoon woman who has been calling Ukraine’s capital home for almost 20 years, says leaving is not an option.
Saskatoon police say officer was injured by thrown axe
Saskatoon police say an officer was injured by a man who threw an axe.
Sask. stores pull Russian products, fundraise for Ukrainian relief charities
As the war in Ukraine continues, businesses in Saskatoon are joining the growing movement to pledge support for Ukrainian people thousands of kilometres away.
City council to vote on mask bylaw March 8, asks Edmontonians to fill out survey
Edmonton City Council will meet on March 8 to discuss repealing the city's temporary mandatory face-coverings bylaw.
-
Ukrainian woman separated from husband living in Vancouver calls for visa changes
Many Ukrainians have loved ones in Canada and are desperately trying to come here for their own safety.
Fatal crash involving pedestrian closes Highway 1 in Abbotsford for several hours: police
Police in Abbotsford say a stretch of a major highway has reopened after it was closed for several hours overnight because of a fatal crash.
-
Fatal fire in North Central Regina deemed non-criminal: police
A fatal fire late last week has been deemed non-criminal following initial investigation by Regina police.
-
From mandatory to optional: Businesses, healthcare workers react to removal of mask mandate
For the first time in five months on Monday, customers could walk into a restaurant in Saskatchewan and not have to wear a mask.