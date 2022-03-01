Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to visit Ottawa and Toronto

Mark Belanger, 51, is wanted for allegedly breaching his statutory release. He is known to frequent the Ottawa and Toronto areas. (OPP) Mark Belanger, 51, is wanted for allegedly breaching his statutory release. He is known to frequent the Ottawa and Toronto areas. (OPP)

