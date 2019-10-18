

CTVNewsOttawa.ca staff





The Ontario Provincial Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a federal offender who has breached conditions of his release.

55-year-old David English is serving a sentence for three robbery charges.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad says he has breached his parole.

He may be in the Vanier area of Ottawa.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.