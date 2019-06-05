

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna will be stepping in to support a tree-planting program that got the axe from the Ontario government.

Earlier this year, Forests Ontario announced it would no longer be receiving Provincial funding for the 50-Million Tree Program, which aimed to plant 50 million trees across Ontario by 2025.

The news even led to a Kemptville tree nursery owner saying he may have to destroy up to three million saplings that had nowhere to go.

McKenna said in a statement Wednesday the goal of planting 50 million trees is “inspiring” and she is proud to support Forest Ontario’s vision.

“Preserving this tree-planting program will ensure cleaner air, a healthier environment, more resilient communities, and good local jobs,” the statement read, in part.

A funding announcement is scheduled to be held at the Dominion Arboretum at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s expected McKenna will pledge up to $15 million over four years to support the 50-Million Tree Program.