Federal government to support Ontario tree-planting program
The federal government is set to throw its support behind an Ontario tree-planting program whose funding was cut by the Provincial government. (Photo: AVTG / Istock.com)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 7:40AM EDT
Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna will be stepping in to support a tree-planting program that got the axe from the Ontario government.
Earlier this year, Forests Ontario announced it would no longer be receiving Provincial funding for the 50-Million Tree Program, which aimed to plant 50 million trees across Ontario by 2025.
The news even led to a Kemptville tree nursery owner saying he may have to destroy up to three million saplings that had nowhere to go.
McKenna said in a statement Wednesday the goal of planting 50 million trees is “inspiring” and she is proud to support Forest Ontario’s vision.
“Preserving this tree-planting program will ensure cleaner air, a healthier environment, more resilient communities, and good local jobs,” the statement read, in part.
A funding announcement is scheduled to be held at the Dominion Arboretum at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.
It’s expected McKenna will pledge up to $15 million over four years to support the 50-Million Tree Program.