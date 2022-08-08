Federal government pledging $9M+ to Ronald McDonald House in Ottawa
The federal government is giving Ronald McDonald House in Ottawa $9.37 million to expand its services for families of children receiving medical care.
The funding will go toward a net-zero carbon emission expansion which will add 22 additional rooms and improve accessibility in the house, which has operated for 38 years without an elevator.
On hand for the announcement Monday were Liberal MPs David McGuinty, Yasir Naqvi, Jenna Sudds as well as President of the Treasury Board, Mona Fortier.
The work is scheduled to start in the spring of 2023 and should take 12 to 18 months to complete. The house on Smyth Road near CHEO will remain operating with 14 rooms during that time.
The completed expansion will provide an additional 7,300 nights for travelling families each year.
