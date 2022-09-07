Federal government opens 10-day passport centre in Kingston, Ont.
A new passport office in Kingston, Ont. aims to help Canadians get passports sooner if they need to travel.
Kingston’s Service Canada Centre on Bath Road, is becoming a 10-day passport processing facility, meaning people who are travelling within the next 45 business days can now apply for 10-day processing with proof of travel.
The news is peace of mind for Nick Vasconcelos ahead of his trip to Portugal.
“Luckily I’m able to get it in today, and hopefully I’ll get it in 10 days,” he tells CTV News. “It’s nicer because now I can have that reassurance that it’s going to get here quick. I don’t have to wait several months like I used to.”
This is the only 10-day passport facility in the Kingston area. Before, the closest pick-up Service Canada site was in Ottawa or Whitby, each a two-hour drive.
Vasconcelos’s mother, Ana, says it’s a big deal for the region.
“Imagine for the whole community having your passport that quick,” she says. “Just having it go back to what it was before.”
The announcement Wednesday in Kingston is one of four newly announced pick up locations across the country in response to the extremely long wait times and lineups Canadians have faced while waiting for passports.
Social Development Minister Karina Gould says the government has issued more than 900,000 passports since April, with 97 per cent of passports issued at Service Canada centres completed within 10 business days.
Kingston and the Island MP Mark Gerretsen says the news is “making life significantly easier for those applying for passports.”
But Kingston resident Youngshain Lim says she has been waiting on her daughter’s passport since April. With no word, and a trip to Korea coming up in one month, she says she remains concerned.
“I’m nervous. Very nervous,” Lim says of her upcoming trip.
She says she hopes new 10-day applicants won’t get priority.
“What can they do for those people who are already booked for like three months before and are just waiting for their passport?” she asks.
Vasconcelos too says he’s just waiting to see if his passport comes when promised.
“Hoping to get my passport and go on some more trips,” he says.
