Federal and Quebec governments reach agreement in principle to fund Gatineau tram project: Mayor

The federal and Quebec governments have come to an agreement in principle to provide infrastructure funding in Gatineau that could help advance the future tram project, mayor France Bélisle says.

Bélisle made the announcement this week, telling reporters at a press conference Wednesday the funding is coming from a previously announced program between the federal government and the province.

"There is an agreement in principle between Quebec and the federal government for residual envelopes, to support certain transportation projects, including the one in Gatineau," she said, explaining that there wasn't a formal announcement in the federal budget Tuesday. "We were able to get indications from the offices of ministers (Jonatan) Julien and (Dominic) LeBlanc about this agreement."

The federal and Quebec governments have an integrated bilateral agreement for investing in the Canada Infrastructure Program that includes funding for public transit projects in Quebec. According to a federal government page, the federal government is contributing $5 billion over 10 years between 2018 and 2028 to transit services in Quebec, based on their ridership levels. The Société de Transport de l'Outaouais (STO) ranks fifth in the province for ridership.

The funding total for Gatineau has yet to be announced, but Bélisle says whatever funding is provided could help cover the cost of studies into the major public transit project. Bélisle says she expects a formal announcement in about three weeks. CTV News has reached out to federal and provincial infrastructure ministries for more information.

The multi-billion dollar tram project is currently in its planning phase, according to a timeline provided by the STO, which includes securing funding and conducting studies. Preparatory work for construction is scheduled to begin in 2026. The project is expected to be complete by 2032.

The tramway would include a line that crosses the Portage Bridge into Ottawa. It's unclear whether the connection to Ottawa will include a tunnel under Sparks Street or a tramline on Wellington Street. The National Capital Commission has endorsed running the tram on Wellington.