Federal and municipal schedule changes in Ottawa on Monday

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the schedule changes in Ottawa on Monday in observance of Remembrance Day. With Remembrance Day on a weekend this year, there will be some closures and schedule changes for city of Ottawa and federal services on Monday as well.

All retail stores are allowed to open on Monday.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo buses and the O-Train will run with regular service on Monday.

Para Transpo will operate on regular service

Client Service Centres

Ottawa's 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only.

All services at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive, 255 Centrum Boulevard and the city's Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Monday.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed.

The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter Clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed.

Garbage, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no impacts to green bin, recycling or garbage collection.

Parking

All city of Ottawa parking regulations apply on Monday

City Services

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be open on regular hours on Monday.

All municipal child care centres are closed on Monday.

Indoor pools, arenas, as well as recreation and community centres will be open.

All City-operated museums will be closed on Monday.

Arts Court, Nepean Creative Arts Centre and Nepean Visual Arts Centre will be open regular hours.

The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic and Dental Clinics will be closed.

The Parenting-in-Ottawa drop-ins will be closed on Monday

Employment and social services

The city of Ottawa says all four Employment and Social Services offices will be closed on Monday.

370 Catherine Street

2339 Ogilvie Road

100 Constellation Drive

2020 Walkley Road

Federal services/financial institutions