OTTAWA -- Ottawa is looking at a late February warm up over the next few days.

Environment Canada says today will be the coldest of the next four days. Skies will be mainly cloudy today with a 30% chance of flurries. This morning will begin with a wind chill of -11C but will warm up to a high of 2C.

It will be partly cloudy overnight dropping to a low of -4C, with a wind chill of -8C.

Temperatures will swing right back the other way tomorrow though, with sun and cloud in the forecast and a high of 4C.

The thermometer continues to rise as we head into Monday. We'll see sun and cloud again with our high hitting 7C.

Looking ahead to the middle of next week, the mild weather continues Tuesday with sun and a high of 4C. Wednesday could see the return of flurries as the high for the day drops back down to -3C.