Trapiche Gran Medalla Malbec 2017

Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina

Trapiche Gran Medalla 2017 Malbec is a full-bodied, powerful and juicy Malbec with fleshy dark cherry, ripe blueberry, dark plum, cedar and savoury spice on the palate. Finishes spicy and smooth. Just outstanding.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2021-2024

Heavenly Hamburger Wine

Price: $27.95

Score: 95/100

LCBO: 467977

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario VQA, Canada

A full-bodied Niagara red wine blend of Cabernet and Merlot that could still use cellar time. Aromas of black fruit and toasty oak. Decant 1-2 hours and pair with a rare steak.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2016-2022

Voluptuous Veal Wine

Price: $49.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 299214

California, United States

A zesty, refreshing with white florals, peach and grapefruit on the nose. Perfect for mild and medium curries and spices.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2021

Spectacular Spicy Wine

Price: $13.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 237271

Niederösterreich, Austria

A bright and zesty creamy Grüner Veltliner with ripe pear aromas; rich ripe pear, honeyed citrus fruit and lemongrass flavours finishing long on the palate. Pair with grilled veal chops or veal schnitzels.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $22.95

Score: 93/100

LCBO: 17603

Carneros, Napa Valley, California, United States

Love the fragrant ripe cherry, fresh blackberry and spicy nose on this juicy Pinot noir from Belle Glos. Spicy on the palate as well with vibrant ripe cherry and red berry flavours. Pair with grilled lamb chops.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Venerated Vegetarian Wine

Price: $59.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 10095