Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Sept. 7, 2021
Published Tuesday, September 7, 2021 2:57PM EDT
Trapiche Gran Medalla Malbec 2017, Konzelmann Estate Winery Family Reserve Cabernet Merlot 2012, Big House Winery The Birdman Pinot Grigio 2018, Weinrieder Ried Schneiderberg Grüner Veltliner 2017, Belle Glos Eulenloch Pinot Noir 2016
OTTAWA -- > Trapiche Gran Medalla Malbec 2017
Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina
Trapiche Gran Medalla 2017 Malbec is a full-bodied, powerful and juicy Malbec with fleshy dark cherry, ripe blueberry, dark plum, cedar and savoury spice on the palate. Finishes spicy and smooth. Just outstanding.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2021-2024
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $27.95
Score: 95/100
LCBO: 467977
Konzelmann Estate Winery Family Reserve Cabernet Merlot 2012
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario VQA, Canada
A full-bodied Niagara red wine blend of Cabernet and Merlot that could still use cellar time. Aromas of black fruit and toasty oak. Decant 1-2 hours and pair with a rare steak.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2016-2022
Voluptuous Veal Wine
Price: $49.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 299214
Big House Winery The Birdman Pinot Grigio 2018
California, United States
A zesty, refreshing with white florals, peach and grapefruit on the nose. Perfect for mild and medium curries and spices.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2021
Spectacular Spicy Wine
Price: $13.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 237271
Weinrieder Ried Schneiderberg Grüner Veltliner 2017
Niederösterreich, Austria
A bright and zesty creamy Grüner Veltliner with ripe pear aromas; rich ripe pear, honeyed citrus fruit and lemongrass flavours finishing long on the palate. Pair with grilled veal chops or veal schnitzels.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $22.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO: 17603
Belle Glos Eulenloch Pinot Noir 2016
Carneros, Napa Valley, California, United States
Love the fragrant ripe cherry, fresh blackberry and spicy nose on this juicy Pinot noir from Belle Glos. Spicy on the palate as well with vibrant ripe cherry and red berry flavours. Pair with grilled lamb chops.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Venerated Vegetarian Wine
Price: $59.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 10095