OTTAWA -- > Columbia Crest H3 Merlot 2016

Horse Heaven Hills, Columbia Valley, Washington, United States

The difference between daytime and night time temperatures in this eastern Washington state wine region is the reason why Merlots like this one are terrific and they can be even more rich and intense than their Cabernet Sauvignon based wines. H3 is a good example of a big, bold, juicy and full-bodied Merlot from this area with ripe dark cherry, plum compote, earthy florals and vanilla flavours on the palate. Pair with a pork tenderloin from the grill.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2022-2024

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 209874

California, United States

A juicy, fleshy ripe cherry-berry Californian Pinot Noir. Supple, smooth and medium-bodied. Pair with roast chicken or turkey or Neapolitan pizza.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2024

Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine

Price: $21.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 15000

Weinviertel D.A.C., Austria

A subtle Grüner Veltliner with honey, vanilla and soft citrus aromas on the nose, elegant with tropical fruit, peach and soft orange zest and a clean mineral finish.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Splendid Salad Wine

Price: $29.95

Score: 94/100

LCBO: 17497

California, United States

Pine Ridge 2020 is great value under $20. A vibrant Chenin Blanc and Viognier blend, grapes for this vintage were sourced from the banks of the Sacramento River in Clarksburg with the Viognier wine grapes from the Lodi wine region in California. Dry, lush and medium-bodied with ripe apple, passionfruit, ginger and citrusy flavours on the palate. Chill and enjoy with pork chops from the grill.

Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2021-2022

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 673756

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Lakeview Cellars 2019 Riesling Icewine is a vegan-friendly dessert wine fragrant with cooked apples, candied citrus and tropical notes on the nose. Produced from 100% Riesling from the Niagara Peninsula wine region, this dessert wine is gorgeously sweet, lush and balanced with racy acidity on the palate. Delicious, chilled on its own (12°C) or pour with fruit desserts and blue cheeses.

Alcohol: 11%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2020-2030

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: 34.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 471839