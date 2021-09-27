Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Sept. 27, 2021
Published Monday, September 27, 2021 12:28PM EDT
Columbia Crest H3 Merlot 2016, Imagery Estate Winery Pinot Noir 2019, Zull Grüner Veltliner 2018, Pine Ridge Vineyards Chenin Blanc Viognier 2020, Lakeview Cellars Riesling Icewine 2019
Share:
OTTAWA -- > Columbia Crest H3 Merlot 2016
Horse Heaven Hills, Columbia Valley, Washington, United States
The difference between daytime and night time temperatures in this eastern Washington state wine region is the reason why Merlots like this one are terrific and they can be even more rich and intense than their Cabernet Sauvignon based wines. H3 is a good example of a big, bold, juicy and full-bodied Merlot from this area with ripe dark cherry, plum compote, earthy florals and vanilla flavours on the palate. Pair with a pork tenderloin from the grill.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022-2024
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 209874
Imagery Estate Winery Pinot Noir 2019
California, United States
A juicy, fleshy ripe cherry-berry Californian Pinot Noir. Supple, smooth and medium-bodied. Pair with roast chicken or turkey or Neapolitan pizza.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine
Price: $21.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 15000
Zull Grüner Veltliner 2018
Weinviertel D.A.C., Austria
A subtle Grüner Veltliner with honey, vanilla and soft citrus aromas on the nose, elegant with tropical fruit, peach and soft orange zest and a clean mineral finish.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Splendid Salad Wine
Price: $29.95
Score: 94/100
LCBO: 17497
Pine Ridge Vineyards Chenin Blanc Viognier 2020
California, United States
Pine Ridge 2020 is great value under $20. A vibrant Chenin Blanc and Viognier blend, grapes for this vintage were sourced from the banks of the Sacramento River in Clarksburg with the Viognier wine grapes from the Lodi wine region in California. Dry, lush and medium-bodied with ripe apple, passionfruit, ginger and citrusy flavours on the palate. Chill and enjoy with pork chops from the grill.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2022
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 673756
Lakeview Cellars Riesling Icewine 2019
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Lakeview Cellars 2019 Riesling Icewine is a vegan-friendly dessert wine fragrant with cooked apples, candied citrus and tropical notes on the nose. Produced from 100% Riesling from the Niagara Peninsula wine region, this dessert wine is gorgeously sweet, lush and balanced with racy acidity on the palate. Delicious, chilled on its own (12°C) or pour with fruit desserts and blue cheeses.
Alcohol: 11%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2020-2030
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: 34.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 471839