Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - October 5, 2020
Published Monday, October 5, 2020 12:17PM EDT
Langmeil Winery Blacksmith Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, The Federalist Cabernet Sauvignon 2017, Kew Vineyards Marsanne Viognier 2017, Domaine Lafage Novellum Chardonnay 2018, Puklus Pincészet Tokaji Aszú 5 Puttonyos 2013
OTTAWA -- > Langmeil Winery Blacksmith Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Barossa, South Australia, Australia
Full-bodied and richly textured, this is a terrific value Barossa Cabernet with fleshy, ripe dark fruit, mint, vanilla, cedar and baking spice flavours concentrated on the palate with a long and vibrant finish. Perfect for a steak dinner.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Glorious Game Wine
Price: $23.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 644039
The Federalist Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
Lodi, California, United States
Rich and weighty Cab Sauvignon with layers of ripe, plushy blackberry, red berry, spiced plum and toasty oak spice. A great value Cab under $20. Pair with bison burgers.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Best Beef Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 479105
Kew Vineyards Marsanne Viognier 2017
Beamsville Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A dry, and mouth-filling medium-bodied Marsanne and Viognier white wine blend from the Beamsville Bench, Niagara Escarpment wine region. Aromatic and fresh with orange blossom and peach on the nose. Love the soft citrus, peachy, Mirabelle plum, baking spice and flinty flavours on the palate. A beautiful super sipper or chill and enjoy with roast chicken.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Delightful Duck Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 485334
Domaine Lafage Novellum Chardonnay 2018
Languedoc-Roussillon, France
Fragrant with white florals, honey and spicy aromas on the nose. Produced from 100% Chardonnay aged on Viognier lees, dry, medium-plus-bodied with food-friendly acidity. Look for lemon curd, baking spice, peach and apple dumpling flavours on the palate. Elevage was mostly in stainless-steel tanks with a portion of the wine done in new French oak barrels.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Voluptuous Veal Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 390781
Puklus Pincészet Tokaji Aszú 5 Puttonyos 2013
Tokaj-Hegyalja, Hungary
A heavenly dessert on its own or pair this luscious honeyed apricot and marmalade flavoured Aszú with foie gras. Excellent!
Alcohol: 11%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2020-2025
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $35.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO: 47209