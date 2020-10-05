OTTAWA -- > Langmeil Winery Blacksmith Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Barossa, South Australia, Australia

Full-bodied and richly textured, this is a terrific value Barossa Cabernet with fleshy, ripe dark fruit, mint, vanilla, cedar and baking spice flavours concentrated on the palate with a long and vibrant finish. Perfect for a steak dinner.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2024

Glorious Game Wine

Price: $23.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 644039

Lodi, California, United States

Rich and weighty Cab Sauvignon with layers of ripe, plushy blackberry, red berry, spiced plum and toasty oak spice. A great value Cab under $20. Pair with bison burgers.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2024

Best Beef Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 479105

Beamsville Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A dry, and mouth-filling medium-bodied Marsanne and Viognier white wine blend from the Beamsville Bench, Niagara Escarpment wine region. Aromatic and fresh with orange blossom and peach on the nose. Love the soft citrus, peachy, Mirabelle plum, baking spice and flinty flavours on the palate. A beautiful super sipper or chill and enjoy with roast chicken.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2024

Delightful Duck Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 485334

Languedoc-Roussillon, France

Fragrant with white florals, honey and spicy aromas on the nose. Produced from 100% Chardonnay aged on Viognier lees, dry, medium-plus-bodied with food-friendly acidity. Look for lemon curd, baking spice, peach and apple dumpling flavours on the palate. Elevage was mostly in stainless-steel tanks with a portion of the wine done in new French oak barrels.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Voluptuous Veal Wine

Price: $18.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 390781

Tokaj-Hegyalja, Hungary

A heavenly dessert on its own or pair this luscious honeyed apricot and marmalade flavoured Aszú with foie gras. Excellent!

Alcohol: 11%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2020-2025

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $35.95

Score: 93/100

LCBO: 47209

