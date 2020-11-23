OTTAWA --

Mclaren Vale, South Australia, Australia

A smoky, rich and spicy, full-bodied Shiraz. Floral on the nose with spiced plum, cracked pepper, dried wild herb flavours finishing with velvety tannins.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2031

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 89599

Tuscany D.O.C.G., Italy

A solid, structured Chianti Classico produced from mostly Sangiovese wine grapes. Earthy, savoury and bright with dark cherry, berry, violets and savoury herb flavours on the palate finishing with dusty tannins and great acidity for food. Pair with a meat-lover's pizza.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2035

Best Beef Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 282996

Achaia, Peloponnese, P.G.I., Greece

A zesty and fresh blend of local Malagousia and Assyrtiko wine grapes with some Chardonnay sourced from the Peloponnese P.G.I. wine region. Look for white florals, nectarine and fine herb flavours creamy on the palate. Grapes are vinified separately, fermented in temperature-controlled stainless steel tanks with three months on the fine lees.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Terrific Turkey Wine

Price: $17.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 14186

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Produced by Thomas Bachelder, a weighty, beautifully-balanced and buttery Chardonnay with crisp green apple, white pear, lemon zest, mineral and toasty flavours vibrant on the palate. Simply one of the best Chardonnays available. Drink or hold.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 302083

Western Cape W.O., South Africa

Full-bodied, toasty and crisp with lots of Pinot Noir goodness in this zesty bubbly. Lovely cherry and strawberry notes and clean, crisp finish. Graham Beck is a master of sparkling wines, in my opinion, these are his best. Highly recommended. Perfect for planked salmon.

Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2020

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 175588