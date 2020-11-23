Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - November 23, 2020
Published Monday, November 23, 2020 1:17PM EST
Maxwell Silver Hammer Shiraz 2017, San Felice Chianti Classico 2017, Mega Spileo Cuvée III White 2019, Bachelder Chardonnay 2018, Graham Beck Méthode Cap Classique Brut Rosé Pinot Noir Chardonnay
Maxwell Silver Hammer Shiraz 2017
Mclaren Vale, South Australia, Australia
A smoky, rich and spicy, full-bodied Shiraz. Floral on the nose with spiced plum, cracked pepper, dried wild herb flavours finishing with velvety tannins.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2031
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 89599
San Felice Chianti Classico 2017
Tuscany D.O.C.G., Italy
A solid, structured Chianti Classico produced from mostly Sangiovese wine grapes. Earthy, savoury and bright with dark cherry, berry, violets and savoury herb flavours on the palate finishing with dusty tannins and great acidity for food. Pair with a meat-lover's pizza.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2035
Best Beef Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 282996
Mega Spileo Cuvée III White 2019
Achaia, Peloponnese, P.G.I., Greece
A zesty and fresh blend of local Malagousia and Assyrtiko wine grapes with some Chardonnay sourced from the Peloponnese P.G.I. wine region. Look for white florals, nectarine and fine herb flavours creamy on the palate. Grapes are vinified separately, fermented in temperature-controlled stainless steel tanks with three months on the fine lees.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Terrific Turkey Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 14186
Bachelder Chardonnay 2018
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Produced by Thomas Bachelder, a weighty, beautifully-balanced and buttery Chardonnay with crisp green apple, white pear, lemon zest, mineral and toasty flavours vibrant on the palate. Simply one of the best Chardonnays available. Drink or hold.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Charming Grilled Chicken Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 302083
Graham Beck Méthode Cap Classique Brut Rosé Pinot Noir Chardonnay
Western Cape W.O., South Africa
Full-bodied, toasty and crisp with lots of Pinot Noir goodness in this zesty bubbly. Lovely cherry and strawberry notes and clean, crisp finish. Graham Beck is a master of sparkling wines, in my opinion, these are his best. Highly recommended. Perfect for planked salmon.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2020
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 175588