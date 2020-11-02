OTTAWA --

Stellenbosch W.O., South Africa

A full-bodied Bordeaux red blend with bright cassis, minty and sous bois aromas on the nose This wine is named in honour of a former owner of Rustenberg, John Xavier Merriman, who bought the farm in 1892 in sympathy with farmers suffering from the phylloxera crisis. He played a key role in revitalizing Rustenberg and tourism. Crop levels were down 50% for this vintage because due to fire damage on the Simonsberg in 2016.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2024

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 707323

Lodi, California, United States

A robust, blockbuster Californian Zinfandel with aromas of ripe blackberry, dark plum, spice and smoke. Supple and smooth. Perfect for grilled meats.

Alcohol: 15%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2023

Harmonious Hard Cheese Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 93/100

LCBO: 59311

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Cuddy Chardonnay is rich and medium-plus-bodied with green apple crunch, butternut and oak spice flavours on the palate finishing long with a flinty minerality. Pair with roast chicken.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2022

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $25.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 469023

Maipo Valley D.O., Chile

A vibrant and dry Chilean Chardonnay with ripe stone fruit, soft lemon, tropical fruit, fine herb, vanilla and oak spice flavours on the palate.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Celebrated Chicken and Cream Sauce Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 406991

Western Cape W.O., South Africa<3p>

A gorgeous dessert wine from South Africa with aromas of honeyed marmalade and peach preserves. Pair with crème brulee.

Alcohol: 10.5%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2020-2022

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 94/100

LCBO: 15654