Rustenberg John X Merriman 2016

Stellenbosch W.O., South Africa

A full-bodied Bordeaux red blend with bright cassis, minty and sous bois aromas on the nose This wine is named in honour of a former owner of Rustenberg, John Xavier Merriman, who bought the farm in 1892 in sympathy with farmers suffering from the phylloxera crisis. He played a key role in revitalizing Rustenberg and tourism. Crop levels were down 50% for this vintage because due to fire damage on the Simonsberg in 2016.

Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 707323

7 Deadly Zins Old Vine Zinfandel 2017

Lodi, California, United States

A robust, blockbuster Californian Zinfandel with aromas of ripe blackberry, dark plum, spice and smoke. Supple and smooth. Perfect for grilled meats.

Alcohol: 15%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Harmonious Hard Cheese Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO: 59311

Tawse Cuddy Chardonnay 2014

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Cuddy Chardonnay is rich and medium-plus-bodied with green apple crunch, butternut and oak spice flavours on the palate finishing long with a flinty minerality. Pair with roast chicken.

Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2022
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $25.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 469023

Santa Alicia Gran Reserva de Los Andes Chardonnay 2019

Maipo Valley D.O., Chile

A vibrant and dry Chilean Chardonnay with ripe stone fruit, soft lemon, tropical fruit, fine herb, vanilla and oak spice flavours on the palate.

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Celebrated Chicken and Cream Sauce Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 406991

Nederburg The Winemasters Noble Late Harvest 2018

Western Cape W.O., South Africa<3p>

A gorgeous dessert wine from South Africa with aromas of honeyed marmalade and peach preserves. Pair with crème brulee.

Alcohol: 10.5%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2020-2022
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 94/100
LCBO: 15654