Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - November 2, 2020
Published Monday, November 2, 2020 4:38PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, November 3, 2020 4:38PM EST
Rustenberg John X Merriman 2016, 7 Deadly Zins Old Vine Zinfandel 2017, Tawse Cuddy Chardonnay 2014, Santa Alicia Gran Reserva de Los Andes Chardonnay 2019, Nederburg The Winemasters Noble Late Harvest 2018
Rustenberg John X Merriman 2016
Stellenbosch W.O., South Africa
A full-bodied Bordeaux red blend with bright cassis, minty and sous bois aromas on the nose This wine is named in honour of a former owner of Rustenberg, John Xavier Merriman, who bought the farm in 1892 in sympathy with farmers suffering from the phylloxera crisis. He played a key role in revitalizing Rustenberg and tourism. Crop levels were down 50% for this vintage because due to fire damage on the Simonsberg in 2016.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 707323
7 Deadly Zins Old Vine Zinfandel 2017
Lodi, California, United States
A robust, blockbuster Californian Zinfandel with aromas of ripe blackberry, dark plum, spice and smoke. Supple and smooth. Perfect for grilled meats.
Alcohol: 15%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Harmonious Hard Cheese Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO: 59311
Tawse Cuddy Chardonnay 2014
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Cuddy Chardonnay is rich and medium-plus-bodied with green apple crunch, butternut and oak spice flavours on the palate finishing long with a flinty minerality. Pair with roast chicken.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2022
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $25.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 469023
Santa Alicia Gran Reserva de Los Andes Chardonnay 2019
Maipo Valley D.O., Chile
A vibrant and dry Chilean Chardonnay with ripe stone fruit, soft lemon, tropical fruit, fine herb, vanilla and oak spice flavours on the palate.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Celebrated Chicken and Cream Sauce Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 406991
Nederburg The Winemasters Noble Late Harvest 2018
Western Cape W.O., South Africa<3p>
A gorgeous dessert wine from South Africa with aromas of honeyed marmalade and peach preserves. Pair with crème brulee.
Alcohol: 10.5%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2020-2022
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 94/100
LCBO: 15654