Gérard Bertrand Fitou Grenache Carignan 2017

Midi A.P., France

A deeply concentrated and flavourful wine! The vineyard for this Fitou wine lies between the mountains of Corbières and the lakes and beaches along the Mediterranean coastline in southern France and the Grenache-based and Carignan robust red is a full expression of this terroir. Ripe red berry fruit, cherry and cake spice flavours are rich and generous on the palate. Drink now or hold in cellar for three years. Pair with grilled meats.

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2024

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $16.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 403683


Coriole Shiraz 2016

Mclaren Vale, South Australia, Australia

From South Australia's McLaren Vale Coriole Vineyards is a big red Shiraz with dark chocolate, crunch blackberry, raspberry on the palate and smoky, vanilla nose. Full-bodied and robust produced from 50-plus and some 100-year old vines.

Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2030

Glorious Game Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 931600


Santa Ema Gran Reserva Sauvignon Blanc 2018

Leyda Valley D.O., Chile

Love this grassy, gooseberry and mouth-watering citrus zest on this Leyda Valley Sauvignon Blanc. A perfect pairing to grilled prawns.

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2021

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $16.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 443507


Nals Margreid Pinot Grigio 2017

Südtirol-Alto Adige D.O.C., Italy

Wow, a bright and vibrant Pinot Grigio with ripe white pear, lemon-lime zest and grapefruit flavours creamy on the palate. So clean and fresh. Pair with green salads, grilled herbed lemon chicken breasts.

Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2020

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $19.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 290924


Sue-Ann Staff Vidal Icewine 2016

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A lovely dessert wine with ripe pear, lush peach and apple cobbler flavours, really a dessert in itself but would pair well with fruit-based desserts with citrus notes.

Alcohol: 11%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2019-2024

Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 368720