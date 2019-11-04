Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Nov. 4, 2019
Published Monday, November 4, 2019 5:17PM EST
Gérard Bertrand Fitou Grenache Carignan 2017
Midi A.P., France
A deeply concentrated and flavourful wine! The vineyard for this Fitou wine lies between the mountains of Corbières and the lakes and beaches along the Mediterranean coastline in southern France and the Grenache-based and Carignan robust red is a full expression of this terroir. Ripe red berry fruit, cherry and cake spice flavours are rich and generous on the palate. Drink now or hold in cellar for three years. Pair with grilled meats.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2024
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 403683
Coriole Shiraz 2016
Mclaren Vale, South Australia, Australia
From South Australia's McLaren Vale Coriole Vineyards is a big red Shiraz with dark chocolate, crunch blackberry, raspberry on the palate and smoky, vanilla nose. Full-bodied and robust produced from 50-plus and some 100-year old vines.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2030
Glorious Game Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 931600
Santa Ema Gran Reserva Sauvignon Blanc 2018
Leyda Valley D.O., Chile
Love this grassy, gooseberry and mouth-watering citrus zest on this Leyda Valley Sauvignon Blanc. A perfect pairing to grilled prawns.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2021
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 443507
Nals Margreid Pinot Grigio 2017
Südtirol-Alto Adige D.O.C., Italy
Wow, a bright and vibrant Pinot Grigio with ripe white pear, lemon-lime zest and grapefruit flavours creamy on the palate. So clean and fresh. Pair with green salads, grilled herbed lemon chicken breasts.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2020
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 290924
Sue-Ann Staff Vidal Icewine 2016
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A lovely dessert wine with ripe pear, lush peach and apple cobbler flavours, really a dessert in itself but would pair well with fruit-based desserts with citrus notes.
Alcohol: 11%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2019-2024
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 368720