Midi A.P., France

A deeply concentrated and flavourful wine! The vineyard for this Fitou wine lies between the mountains of Corbières and the lakes and beaches along the Mediterranean coastline in southern France and the Grenache-based and Carignan robust red is a full expression of this terroir. Ripe red berry fruit, cherry and cake spice flavours are rich and generous on the palate. Drink now or hold in cellar for three years. Pair with grilled meats.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2024



Plush Pork Wine



Price: $16.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 403683

Mclaren Vale, South Australia, Australia

From South Australia's McLaren Vale Coriole Vineyards is a big red Shiraz with dark chocolate, crunch blackberry, raspberry on the palate and smoky, vanilla nose. Full-bodied and robust produced from 50-plus and some 100-year old vines.



Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2030



Glorious Game Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 931600

Leyda Valley D.O., Chile

Love this grassy, gooseberry and mouth-watering citrus zest on this Leyda Valley Sauvignon Blanc. A perfect pairing to grilled prawns.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2021



Scrumptious Seafood Wine



Price: $16.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 443507

Südtirol-Alto Adige D.O.C., Italy

Wow, a bright and vibrant Pinot Grigio with ripe white pear, lemon-lime zest and grapefruit flavours creamy on the palate. So clean and fresh. Pair with green salads, grilled herbed lemon chicken breasts.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2020



Sensational Shellfish Wine



Price: $19.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 290924

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A lovely dessert wine with ripe pear, lush peach and apple cobbler flavours, really a dessert in itself but would pair well with fruit-based desserts with citrus notes.

Alcohol: 11%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2019-2024



Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 368720