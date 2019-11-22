Mazzei Ser Lapo Chianti Classico 2016

Tuscany D.O.C.G., Italy

A full-bodied 90% Sangiovese and 10% Merlot Chianti Classico Riserva from the Tuscany wine region, fragrant with ripe strawberry and fresh cherry aromas on the nose. Juicy with ripe cherry, red berry and dark plum flavours on the palate matched with great acidity for food like a meaty lasagne or roast pork. Tannins are ripe and smooth.

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2026

Best Beef Wine

Price: $24.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 288530


Nederburg The Manor House Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

Western Cape W.O., South Africa

Great value under $17 on this full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon with a splash of Merlot and Tannat added to the blend. Look for ripe dark fruit, fresh herbs, pepper spice and smoky vanilla flavours on the palate. Tannins are supple and smooth.

Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink:  2019-2025

Glorious Game Wine

Price: $16.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO:  68767


Pencarrow Sauvignon Blanc 2017

Martinborough, North Island, New Zealand

A vibrant, zesty New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc with aromas of guava, lime, lemon and passionfruit. Racy acidity for fresh seafood. Yum!

Alcohol: 12.2%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2021

Splendid Salad Wine

Price: $18.95
Score: 94/100
LCBO:  148429


Strewn Winery Terroir Riesling 2018

Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A terrific, zesty Niagara Riesling with aromas of lime, Asian pear and lemon. Pair with seafood.

Alcohol: 11.3%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2024

Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine

Price: $19.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO:  467613


Ruppertsberger Linsenbusch Gewürztraminer Spätlese 2017

Pfalz Prädikatswein, Germany

Rich honey and ripe apricot aromas on the nose with intense lychee, pink rose petals and cake spice flavours on the palate. Chill and pair with sweet or savoury dishes like ginger spice cake, or Asian-style sautéed pork tenderloin.

Alcohol: 10%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2019-2021

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $18.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO:  320473