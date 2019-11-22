Tuscany D.O.C.G., Italy

A full-bodied 90% Sangiovese and 10% Merlot Chianti Classico Riserva from the Tuscany wine region, fragrant with ripe strawberry and fresh cherry aromas on the nose. Juicy with ripe cherry, red berry and dark plum flavours on the palate matched with great acidity for food like a meaty lasagne or roast pork. Tannins are ripe and smooth.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2026



Best Beef Wine



Price: $24.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 288530

Western Cape W.O., South Africa

Great value under $17 on this full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon with a splash of Merlot and Tannat added to the blend. Look for ripe dark fruit, fresh herbs, pepper spice and smoky vanilla flavours on the palate. Tannins are supple and smooth.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2025



Glorious Game Wine



Price: $16.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 68767

Martinborough, North Island, New Zealand

A vibrant, zesty New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc with aromas of guava, lime, lemon and passionfruit. Racy acidity for fresh seafood. Yum!

Alcohol: 12.2%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2021



Splendid Salad Wine



Price: $18.95

Score: 94/100

LCBO: 148429

Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A terrific, zesty Niagara Riesling with aromas of lime, Asian pear and lemon. Pair with seafood.

Alcohol: 11.3%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2024



Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine



Price: $19.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 467613

Pfalz Prädikatswein, Germany

Rich honey and ripe apricot aromas on the nose with intense lychee, pink rose petals and cake spice flavours on the palate. Chill and pair with sweet or savoury dishes like ginger spice cake, or Asian-style sautéed pork tenderloin.

Alcohol: 10%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2019-2021



Divine Dessert Wine



Price: $18.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 320473

