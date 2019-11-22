Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Nov. 18, 2019
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 6:16PM EST
Mazzei Ser Lapo Chianti Classico 2016
Tuscany D.O.C.G., Italy
A full-bodied 90% Sangiovese and 10% Merlot Chianti Classico Riserva from the Tuscany wine region, fragrant with ripe strawberry and fresh cherry aromas on the nose. Juicy with ripe cherry, red berry and dark plum flavours on the palate matched with great acidity for food like a meaty lasagne or roast pork. Tannins are ripe and smooth.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2026
Best Beef Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 288530
Nederburg The Manor House Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
Western Cape W.O., South Africa
Great value under $17 on this full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon with a splash of Merlot and Tannat added to the blend. Look for ripe dark fruit, fresh herbs, pepper spice and smoky vanilla flavours on the palate. Tannins are supple and smooth.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2025
Glorious Game Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 68767
Pencarrow Sauvignon Blanc 2017
Martinborough, North Island, New Zealand
A vibrant, zesty New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc with aromas of guava, lime, lemon and passionfruit. Racy acidity for fresh seafood. Yum!
Alcohol: 12.2%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2021
Splendid Salad Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 94/100
LCBO: 148429
Strewn Winery Terroir Riesling 2018
Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A terrific, zesty Niagara Riesling with aromas of lime, Asian pear and lemon. Pair with seafood.
Alcohol: 11.3%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2024
Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 467613
Ruppertsberger Linsenbusch Gewürztraminer Spätlese 2017
Pfalz Prädikatswein, Germany
Rich honey and ripe apricot aromas on the nose with intense lychee, pink rose petals and cake spice flavours on the palate. Chill and pair with sweet or savoury dishes like ginger spice cake, or Asian-style sautéed pork tenderloin.
Alcohol: 10%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2019-2021
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 320473