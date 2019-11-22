Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Nov. 12, 2019
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 6:33PM EST
Alma da Vinha 2017
Douro D.O.C., Portugal
A bright and concentrated red wine blend of Touriga Nacional, Tinta Roriz and Touriga Franca. A bright and juicy red with dark berry, plum, mocha flavours finishing smooth and smoky on the palate. Pair with burgers and ribs.
Alcohol: 12.9%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2022
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $12.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 666016
Errazuriz Aconcagua Alto Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
Aconcagua Valley D.O., Chile
A savoury and satisfying 100% Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon with dark plum, black cherry, black pepper, dusty herbs, leather and oak spice flavours on the palate and smooth tannins.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2024
Complete Cheese Pizza Wine
Price: $21.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO: 203364
Konzelmann Late Harvest Gewürztraminer 2016
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
This could be a dessert wine. Konzelmann 2016 is a late-harvest, softy sweet Gewürztraminer, spicy on the nose with rosewater, lychee aromas layered with ripe apricot, lychee, pink florals and gingerbread spice on the palate. Fourth-generation winemaker, Herbert Konzelmann, came from Germany to Canada in the 1980s and created the Konzelmann winery in the Niagara Peninsula wine growing region, a wine region that reminded him of Alsace. This vintage was awarded Gold at the 2018 Ontario Wine Awards. Enjoy with mildly spiced foods or custard and fruit tartes.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2019-2023
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $15.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 392357
Elk Cove Pinot Gris 2017
Willamette Valley, Oregon, United States
Elk Cove 2017 is a juicy Pinot Gris (with some Gewürztraminer and Muscat added to the blend) from Willamette Valley, Oregon. Grapes were hand-harvested from hillside vineyards in the north of the Willamette Valley. This is a dry PG with ripe melon, apple and soft orange flavours finishing with a light minerality. Chill and enjoy now with your favourite seafood dish.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2020
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 955906
Dr. Pauly-Bergweiler Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese 2016
Mosel Pradikätswein, Germany
A vibrant, lime-juicy Riesling with honey suckle and sweet lemon zest aromas on the nose. Sweet, bright stone-fruit and summer honey flavours on the palate. Nicely done. Pair with mildly spiced dishes, lemon custard desserts.
Alcohol: 8.5%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2019-2023
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $30.95
Score: 94/100
LCBO: 197186