Alma da Vinha 2017

Douro D.O.C., Portugal

A bright and concentrated red wine blend of Touriga Nacional, Tinta Roriz and Touriga Franca. A bright and juicy red with dark berry, plum, mocha flavours finishing smooth and smoky on the palate. Pair with burgers and ribs.

Alcohol: 12.9%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2022



Plush Pork Wine



Price: $12.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 666016

Aconcagua Valley D.O., Chile

A savoury and satisfying 100% Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon with dark plum, black cherry, black pepper, dusty herbs, leather and oak spice flavours on the palate and smooth tannins.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2024



Complete Cheese Pizza Wine

Price: $21.95

Score: 93/100

LCBO: 203364

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

This could be a dessert wine. Konzelmann 2016 is a late-harvest, softy sweet Gewürztraminer, spicy on the nose with rosewater, lychee aromas layered with ripe apricot, lychee, pink florals and gingerbread spice on the palate. Fourth-generation winemaker, Herbert Konzelmann, came from Germany to Canada in the 1980s and created the Konzelmann winery in the Niagara Peninsula wine growing region, a wine region that reminded him of Alsace. This vintage was awarded Gold at the 2018 Ontario Wine Awards. Enjoy with mildly spiced foods or custard and fruit tartes.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2019-2023



Plush Pork Wine

Price: $15.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 392357

Willamette Valley, Oregon, United States

Elk Cove 2017 is a juicy Pinot Gris (with some Gewürztraminer and Muscat added to the blend) from Willamette Valley, Oregon. Grapes were hand-harvested from hillside vineyards in the north of the Willamette Valley. This is a dry PG with ripe melon, apple and soft orange flavours finishing with a light minerality. Chill and enjoy now with your favourite seafood dish.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2020



Scrumptious Seafood Wine



Price: $24.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 955906

Mosel Pradikätswein, Germany

A vibrant, lime-juicy Riesling with honey suckle and sweet lemon zest aromas on the nose. Sweet, bright stone-fruit and summer honey flavours on the palate. Nicely done. Pair with mildly spiced dishes, lemon custard desserts.

Alcohol: 8.5%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2019-2023



Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $30.95

Score: 94/100

LCBO: 197186