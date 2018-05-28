Vasse Felix Filius Cabernet Sauvignon 2015

Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia

A full-bodied, supple Australian red wine blend of 86% cabernet sauvignon and 14% Malbec grapes. This wine was aged 13 months in French oak barrels, of which 20% was new. Aromas of fleshy black plums. Pair with hearty meat dishes.

Vasse Felix Filius Cabernet Sauvignon 2015

Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022

Best Beef Wine

Price: $26.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 559872

 

Domaine Drouhin Oregon Cloudline Pinot Noir 2015 

Willamette Valley, Oregon, United States

Black cherry on the nose of this Oregonian red wine made from the state's best known red wine grape, pinot noir. Good acidity for food such as planked salmon.

Domaine Drouhin Oregon Cloudline Pinot Noir 2015

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2017-2020

Terrific Turkey Wine

Price: $26.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 159970

 

Studert-Prüm Maxiominhof Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Kabinett 2016

Mosel Prädikatswein, Germany

One of my favourite German Rieslings! Clementine blossom on the nose followed by soft lime and white flowers. Mouth-watering acidity is perfectly balanced with just enough sweetness. Try it with glazed ham or sweet potatoes or any sauce with a touch of sweetness or chutney or salsa.

Studert-Prüm Maxiominhof Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesli

Alcohol: 7.5%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2018-2022

Calm Curry Wine

Price: $25.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 970129

 

13Th Street White Palette 2016

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Light and floral. Served as a chilled aperitif on a hot summer day.

13Th Street White Palette 2016

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2021

Sensational Shellfish Wine 

Price: $15.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 207340

 

¡Hola! Brut Cava

Penedès, Cava D.O., Spain

Crisp, dry and refreshing Italian sparkling wine made from traditional Prosecco grapes including 30% Macabeo, 40% Xarello, 30% Parellada. Green apple and toasted almond notes. Great value. Pair with seafood.

¡Hola! Brut Cava

Alcohol: 11.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2020

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $16.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 545848