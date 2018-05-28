

Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia

A full-bodied, supple Australian red wine blend of 86% cabernet sauvignon and 14% Malbec grapes. This wine was aged 13 months in French oak barrels, of which 20% was new. Aromas of fleshy black plums. Pair with hearty meat dishes.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Best Beef Wine

Price: $26.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 559872

Willamette Valley, Oregon, United States

Black cherry on the nose of this Oregonian red wine made from the state's best known red wine grape, pinot noir. Good acidity for food such as planked salmon.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2017-2020

Terrific Turkey Wine

Price: $26.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 159970

Mosel Prädikatswein, Germany

One of my favourite German Rieslings! Clementine blossom on the nose followed by soft lime and white flowers. Mouth-watering acidity is perfectly balanced with just enough sweetness. Try it with glazed ham or sweet potatoes or any sauce with a touch of sweetness or chutney or salsa.

Alcohol: 7.5%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2018-2022

Calm Curry Wine

Price: $25.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 970129

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Light and floral. Served as a chilled aperitif on a hot summer day.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2021

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $15.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 207340

Penedès, Cava D.O., Spain

Crisp, dry and refreshing Italian sparkling wine made from traditional Prosecco grapes including 30% Macabeo, 40% Xarello, 30% Parellada. Green apple and toasted almond notes. Great value. Pair with seafood.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2020

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 545848