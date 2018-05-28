Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - May 28, 2018
nataliemaclean.com
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 5:58PM EDT
Vasse Felix Filius Cabernet Sauvignon 2015
Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia
A full-bodied, supple Australian red wine blend of 86% cabernet sauvignon and 14% Malbec grapes. This wine was aged 13 months in French oak barrels, of which 20% was new. Aromas of fleshy black plums. Pair with hearty meat dishes.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Price: $26.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 559872
Domaine Drouhin Oregon Cloudline Pinot Noir 2015
Willamette Valley, Oregon, United States
Black cherry on the nose of this Oregonian red wine made from the state's best known red wine grape, pinot noir. Good acidity for food such as planked salmon.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2017-2020
Price: $26.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 159970
Studert-Prüm Maxiominhof Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Kabinett 2016
Mosel Prädikatswein, Germany
One of my favourite German Rieslings! Clementine blossom on the nose followed by soft lime and white flowers. Mouth-watering acidity is perfectly balanced with just enough sweetness. Try it with glazed ham or sweet potatoes or any sauce with a touch of sweetness or chutney or salsa.
Alcohol: 7.5%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2018-2022
Price: $25.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 970129
13Th Street White Palette 2016
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Light and floral. Served as a chilled aperitif on a hot summer day.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2021
Price: $15.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 207340
¡Hola! Brut Cava
Penedès, Cava D.O., Spain
Crisp, dry and refreshing Italian sparkling wine made from traditional Prosecco grapes including 30% Macabeo, 40% Xarello, 30% Parellada. Green apple and toasted almond notes. Great value. Pair with seafood.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2020
Price: $16.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 545848