Pfalz, Germany

A mouth-watering, medium-bodied, smooth German Pinot Noir at an amazingly great price. Aromas of fleshy ripe black cherry and smoke. Perfect for grilled veggies.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2023

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $14.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 291971

Rioja D.O.C.A., Spain

A dark and juicy 100% Rioja Tempranillo with ripe blackberry, blueberry fruit and mocha flavours fresh on the palate.

Alcohol: 3.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2024

Luscious Lamb Wine

Price: $23.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 370023

Monterey County, California, United States

A lovely, crisp Californian white wine made from the Pinot Gris grape. Aromas of lemon zest and Granny Smith apple. Great juicy acidity for seafood and shellfish.

Alcohol: 14.1%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2021

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $21.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 14974

Beamsville Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Such a delicious, lip-smacking tasty Niagara off-dry Riesling. Aromas of fresh peach and pear. Perfect for seafood, shellfish and vegetarian dishes.

Alcohol: 11%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2024

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 183491

Fronton, Southwest A.P., France

Fragrant and juicy with strawberries, black raspberry, red currant and citrus spice flavours, mouth-watering and harmonious on the palate. Produced mostly from the Negrette wine grape which first appeared in the Southwest in the 12th century and is believed to have originated in Greece. Chill and pair with barbequed ribs.

Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Voluptuous Veal Wine

Price: $14.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 219840