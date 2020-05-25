Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - May 25, 2020
Published Monday, May 25, 2020 2:44PM EDT
Villa Wolf Pinot Noir 2017, Licenciado Reserva 2015, Hahn Pinot Gris 2018, Hidden Bench Winery Riesling 2017, Château Bellevue La Forêt Rosé 2019
Villa Wolf Pinot Noir 2017
Pfalz, Germany
A mouth-watering, medium-bodied, smooth German Pinot Noir at an amazingly great price. Aromas of fleshy ripe black cherry and smoke. Perfect for grilled veggies.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $14.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 291971
Licenciado Reserva 2015
Rioja D.O.C.A., Spain
A dark and juicy 100% Rioja Tempranillo with ripe blackberry, blueberry fruit and mocha flavours fresh on the palate.
Alcohol: 3.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Luscious Lamb Wine
Price: $23.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 370023
Hahn Pinot Gris 2018
Monterey County, California, United States
A lovely, crisp Californian white wine made from the Pinot Gris grape. Aromas of lemon zest and Granny Smith apple. Great juicy acidity for seafood and shellfish.
Alcohol: 14.1%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2021
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $21.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 14974
Hidden Bench Winery Riesling 2017
Beamsville Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Such a delicious, lip-smacking tasty Niagara off-dry Riesling. Aromas of fresh peach and pear. Perfect for seafood, shellfish and vegetarian dishes.
Alcohol: 11%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2024
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 183491
Château Bellevue La Forêt Rosé 2019
Fronton, Southwest A.P., France
Fragrant and juicy with strawberries, black raspberry, red currant and citrus spice flavours, mouth-watering and harmonious on the palate. Produced mostly from the Negrette wine grape which first appeared in the Southwest in the 12th century and is believed to have originated in Greece. Chill and pair with barbequed ribs.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Voluptuous Veal Wine
Price: $14.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 219840