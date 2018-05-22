Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - May 22, 2018
Kloof Street 2016
Swartland W.O., South Africa
A full-bodied South African red wine blend of Syrah, Cinsault and Carignan grapes, which were hand-picked and sustainably farmed vineyards planted in Swartland. Smooth texture with aromas of dark fleshy ripe fruit and smoke. Pair with grilled meats
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2025
Price: $19.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 460964
Luis Cañas Crianza 2014
Rioja D.O.C.A., Spain
A gorgeous, rich and full-bodied Spanish red wine made from Tempranillo grapes. Seductive aromas of leather, dust and smoke. Perfect for lamb with rosemary. This wine will also age well in your cellar or make a great gift wine.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Price: $18.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 336719
Keint-He Voyageur Riesling 2015
Twenty Mile Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A medium-bodied, zesty Ontario Riesling made in Prince Edward County with fruit from Niagara. Racy acidity balances the medium sweetness on the palate. Lovely lime notes and freshness. Pair with seafood.
Alcohol: 11%
Sweetness: Medium Dry
Drink: Extra
Price: $19.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 426825
A To Z Wineworks Chardonnay 2016
Oregon, United States
Balanced Oregonian Chardonnay that has so much crispness it almost tastes unoaked. Lovely white florals and apple blossom. Try it with grilled salmon.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Price: $22.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 269258
M. Chapoutier Muscat De Beaumes De Venise 2016
Rhône A.C., France
Stunning honeysuckle, apricot blossoms in a glass! A sumptuous dessert wine that's not cloying or sickly sweet with its terrific balancing acidity. Peach flan anyone?
Alcohol: 16%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2018-2022
Price: $22.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 542738