Swartland W.O., South Africa

A full-bodied South African red wine blend of Syrah, Cinsault and Carignan grapes, which were hand-picked and sustainably farmed vineyards planted in Swartland. Smooth texture with aromas of dark fleshy ripe fruit and smoke. Pair with grilled meats

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2025

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 460964

Rioja D.O.C.A., Spain

A gorgeous, rich and full-bodied Spanish red wine made from Tempranillo grapes. Seductive aromas of leather, dust and smoke. Perfect for lamb with rosemary. This wine will also age well in your cellar or make a great gift wine.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Heavenly Hamburger Wine

Price: $18.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 336719

Twenty Mile Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A medium-bodied, zesty Ontario Riesling made in Prince Edward County with fruit from Niagara. Racy acidity balances the medium sweetness on the palate. Lovely lime notes and freshness. Pair with seafood.

Alcohol: 11%

Sweetness: Medium Dry

Drink: Extra

Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 426825

Oregon, United States

Balanced Oregonian Chardonnay that has so much crispness it almost tastes unoaked. Lovely white florals and apple blossom. Try it with grilled salmon.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $22.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 269258

Rhône A.C., France

Stunning honeysuckle, apricot blossoms in a glass! A sumptuous dessert wine that's not cloying or sickly sweet with its terrific balancing acidity. Peach flan anyone?

Alcohol: 16%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2018-2022

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $22.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 542738