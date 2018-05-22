Kloof Street 2016

Swartland W.O., South Africa

A full-bodied South African red wine blend of Syrah, Cinsault and Carignan grapes, which were hand-picked and sustainably farmed vineyards planted in Swartland. Smooth texture with aromas of dark fleshy ripe fruit and smoke. Pair with grilled meats

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2025

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $19.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 460964


Luis Cañas Crianza 2014

Rioja D.O.C.A., Spain

A gorgeous, rich and full-bodied Spanish red wine made from Tempranillo grapes. Seductive aromas of leather, dust and smoke. Perfect for lamb with rosemary. This wine will also age well in your cellar or make a great gift wine.

Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022

Heavenly Hamburger Wine

Price: $18.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 336719


Keint-He Voyageur Riesling 2015

Twenty Mile Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A medium-bodied, zesty Ontario Riesling made in Prince Edward County with fruit from Niagara. Racy acidity balances the medium sweetness on the palate. Lovely lime notes and freshness. Pair with seafood.

Alcohol: 11%
Sweetness: Medium Dry
Drink: Extra

Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine

Price: $19.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 426825


A To Z Wineworks Chardonnay 2016

Oregon, United States

Balanced Oregonian Chardonnay that has so much crispness it almost tastes unoaked. Lovely white florals and apple blossom. Try it with grilled salmon.

Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $22.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 269258


M. Chapoutier Muscat De Beaumes De Venise 2016

Rhône A.C., France

Stunning honeysuckle, apricot blossoms in a glass! A sumptuous dessert wine that's not cloying or sickly sweet with its terrific balancing acidity. Peach flan anyone?

Alcohol: 16%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2018-2022

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $22.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 542738